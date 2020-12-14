Scenes of the attack by the hoodlums.

Hoodlums suspected to be hired thugs on Monday disrupted a planned conference organised by the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) over the rising insecurity in the region.

The hoodlums invaded the popular Arewa House, the venue of the press conference a few minutes before the event could kick-off, and attacked the organisers of the security conference.

The hoodlums also destroyed chairs, tables and also smashed windscreens of vehicles parked within the premises of the event.

Condemning the attack and disruption of the conference by the hoodlums, the national coordinator of CNG, Balarabe Rufai described the hoodlums as enemies of the North.

He vowed that no amount of attack or threat will stop the Coalition from speaking out against the rising security challenges in the north.

He explained that the aim of the security conference is for the stakeholders to come together and brainstorm on ways to address the rising cases of banditry, terrorism, and kidnapping that have taken over the northern region.

He also disclosed that they have identified some known faces among the hoodlums, and will therefore ensure that they are arrested and prosecuted for invading a lawful gathering aimed at discussing issues affecting the northern region.