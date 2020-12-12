By Olayinka Ajayi
After some weeks of reprieve, hoodlums have again unleashed terror on a former member of the House of Representatives, Dr Fatai Aborode and a security guard, Semiu in different parts of Oyo State.
While the ex-lawmaker was reportedly killed in his way from his farm at Igangan in Ibarapa North Local Government Area of the state, the security guard was killed at a filling station, Moniya in Akinyele Local Government.
The Oyo State Police Public relations officer, SP Olugbenga Fadeyi has confirmed the death of the former legislator.
Fadeyi said, “At about 1750 hrs of 11/12/2020, along Apodun road Igangan, one Alhaji Fatai Aborode ‘m’ of Igangan, was robbed and shot by four unknown gunmen, the victim was rushed to Olugbon hospital Igboora where he was confirmed dead”.
The statement further said that “Effort is on to arrest the fleeing assailants.
Further details revealed that the lawmaker was waylaid by suspected kidnappers at a nearby village in Igangan, Ibarapa North Local Government Area of Oyo State.
Aborode and his manager were said to have been attacked but the manager narrowly escaped death.
Aborode was House of Representatives on the platform of Accord in 2015 but recently defected to the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
As for the security guard, he was attacked at Asanmajana area of Moniya during a robbery operation.
According to community security guards, the hoodlums could have caused more harm if they had not been resisted.
Residents said they woke up on Saturday to discover the corpse of the security man at the wheel alignment section in the filling station.
Vanguard gathered that stick with bloodstains was found close to the corpse.
