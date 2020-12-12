After some weeks of reprieve, hoodlums have again unleashed terror on a former member of the House of Representatives, Dr Fatai Aborode and a security guard, Semiu in different parts of Oyo State.

While the ex-lawmaker was reportedly killed in his way from his farm at Igangan in Ibarapa North Local Government Area of the state, the security guard was killed at a filling station, Moniya in Akinyele Local Government.





The Oyo State Police Public relations officer, SP Olugbenga Fadeyi has confirmed the death of the former legislator.