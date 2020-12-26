Ganduje

Kano State Government has reiterated its commitment to enhance security, protect lives and property in the state, following the Dec. 23 attack by unknown gunmen in Minjibir town, in the state.

The Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Usman-Alhaji, made the pledge in a statement issued on Friday, in Kano, by his press secretary, Mr Uba Abdullahi.

The statement quoted Usman-Alhaji as saying that the government had adopted proactive strategies to forestall recurrence of the attack, saying that the perpetrators of the attack would soon be brought to book.

“Kano State is the most secured state in the nation and we will not rest on our oars. Indeed the security of the people in the state is the priority of the state government,

“The Directors of Personnel Management of the 44 local government areas are hereby directed to increase and enhance security in their localities”, he said.

It would be recalled that unidentified gunmen on Wednesday attacked Minjibir, headquarters of Minjibir LGA, abducted one person and vandalised a security patrol vehicle. (NAN)

