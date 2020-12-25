By Sunny Nwankwo, Umuahia

The Deputy Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha has commended the leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities in Nigeria (ASUU) for calling off their nine months industrial action.

Oneyejocha who represents the people of Umunneochi/Isuikwuato Federal Constituency at the National Assembly in a statement noted that ASUU’s demand for the repositioning and efficient university system was noble.

The federal lawmaker said that it takes a lot of faith, altruism and goodwill for ASUU leadership to call off the strike.

“I must commend the Academic Staff Union of Universities ASUU for calling off the nine months industrial action. It takes a lot of faith, altruism and goodwill to do this.

“Your demands clearly bother on repositioning the university system for more efficiency. This is a noble effort.

“The significance of the protracted back-and-forth with the government has never been in doubt and these are the considerations that reaffirm our deliberate commitment towards our nation putting our Nation first.

“As a parent and a stakeholder in the university education, I urge us to continue to consolidate on what’s important so that we achieve results with minimal collateral damages.

“I wish our university students and their professors an intellectually engaging resumption as we trudge through the challenges of COVID’19. I am hopeful that we will surmount this, too,” said Onyejeocha.