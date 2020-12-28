The House of Representatives has denied that it apologised to President Muhammadu Buhari for inviting him to appear before it over security matters.



The spokesperson of the House, Benjamin Kalu, (APC-Abia) said on Monday that the House was unperturbed about the failure of Mr Buhari to appear before it over security matters.



He said in a statement Monday that it was untrue as reported in some media that the House apologised to the president for inviting him, in the first instance.

“The president or the Presidency as the case may be, never sought (for) an apology from the House of Representatives for carrying out her Constitutional responsibility to the Nigerian electorate,” the statement said.

“Where then did the media get the report that the House, as an institution, apologised to anyone?

“For the avoidance of doubt, the House never apologised to anyone for exercising its Constitutional mandate and the 9th Assembly of the House of Representatives will not do anything to desecrate or destroy the critical institution of democracy – the Legislature.

“We strongly believe that President Muhammadu Buhari subscribes to these democratic ethos and ideals as well,” he said.

The spokesperson said the motion to invite the president over security matters was sponsored by representatives from Borno on behalf of the people.

The House had earlier invited the president to appear and brief lawmakers on the state of security following the murder of some 43 rice farmers in Borno in November.

Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, after a meeting with Mr Buhari, told newsmen that he accepted the invitation and agreed to appear.

Mr Buhari later declined the invitation following advice from the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State also advised the president to dishonor the invitation.



