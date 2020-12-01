Following a rowdy session on Tuesday afternoon, members of the House of Representatives resolved to invite President Muhammadu Buhari to address members in plenary over the rising security crises across the country.

The Punch reports that during the plenary session, members of the House were divided after a motion which sought to invite Buhari before the lawmakers to give answers over the rising security challenges in the country was raised.

The House was considering a motion moved by members from Borno State on the recent massacre of 43 rice farmers in the state by Boko Haram insurgents. The motion prayed that Buhari appears on the floor of the House and address the lawmakers in plenary.

Neither the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila; Majority Leader, Alhassan Ado-Doguwa; and Chairman, House Committee on Air Force, Shehu Koko, could convince the lawmakers to drop the prayers. Gbajabiamila had pleaded that a state of emergency be adopted, however, it was turned down.

The Speaker, left with no other option, asked the lawmakers have an executive (closed-door) session and after the meeting, he asked one of the sponsors of the motion, Ahmad Jaha, to make an amendment to it.

Jaha then prayed the House to invite the president as proposed in the original motion.

After the Speaker put the amended motion to a voice vote, it was unanimously adopted by the lawmakers.

Like this: Like Loading...