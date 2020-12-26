The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has expressed worry after losing 20 doctors last week due to the resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic.

The NMA Chairman in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Dr Enema Amodu, while speaking to reporters at a briefing on Friday noted that the late medical doctors contracted the disease in the course of treating infected patients who failed to disclose their true health status.

Dr Amodu urged patients who are visiting the hospital to always disclose their health status and not expose health workers and doctors to risk.

He said:

“For those of us in the health sector, we have lost quite a number of colleagues in the last one week alone. Across the country, we have lost not less than 20 doctors in the last one week.

“We also want to use this opportunity to talk to our patients; as you come to us in the hospitals, in the clinics, please oblige us.

“Wear your mask. Tell us the truth about your past medical condition and don’t hold any information back.”

While noting that the second wave is much more deadlier, he called on the government to improve supplies of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) in the medical facilities, as well as, the provision of essential drugs in the hospitals, saying the doctors were ready to combat this new phase.

The Ear, Nose, and Throat (ENT) surgeon and consultant also disclose that he once contracted the disease from an infected patient.

“I am the Chairman of NMA, FCT and by the special grace of God, I am standing here today as a survivor because I inadvertently saw a patient that I didn’t know had COVID-19 and she didn’t tell me, and she knew.

“I was exposed, I contacted the virus, I developed symptoms but by the grace of God, my colleagues rallied around me and I survived,” he revealed.

“This second wave is so overwhelming; this second wave is more catastrophic, and this probably would be because a lot of people have gone back to the way of doing things.

“They have thought that the virus is over, it has come, and it is gone, and they have let their guards down.”

