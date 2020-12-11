Officers of the Ogun State Police Command on Thursday, December 11, 2020, arrested a 20-year-old herbalist, Misipode Dosu, for allegedly killing a hotelier, Jimoh Bello.

The Street Journal had earlier report that Mr. Bello was found dead in the trunk of his car three days after he went missing.

Confirming the development in a statement, the command’s spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the herbalist was arrested after several months of thorough investigations into the case.

The deceased, Jimoh Bello, was the owner of J.B hotel in the Owode-Yewa area of the state. He was found dead in the trunk of his car on May 29 by men of the Idiroko divisional headquarters.

The police said during interrogation, the herbalist revealed that the deceased came to him for money ritual and paid N250,000 out of the N300,000 price he had billed him.

Given that the results of the rituals failed to manifest, the deceased began pressurizing the herbalist who then killed him by giving him some concoction to cover his tracks. He then put the deceased in the trunk of his car and drove the vehicle to a place where the corpse was recovered.

The State Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, according to the statement, has already directed that the suspect be arraigned before a court of competent jurisdiction as soon as the investigation is concluded.

The statement read in part:

“The police team embarked on an intelligence-based investigation which led them to the arrest of the herbalist, Misipode Dosu, who happened to be the last person seen with the deceased.

“On interrogation, the suspect confessed that the deceased contracted him for a money-making ritual of which he billed him the sum of N300,000 out of which the deceased had paid him N250,000. But after some time, the dead started pressuring him that he had not seen any positive outcome of the ritual.

“Out of fear that the deceased might report him to the police for obtaining money from him under false pretence, he invited him to come for the final stage of the ritual at Idiroko.”

Like this: Like Loading...