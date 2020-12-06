A new report by Citizen Lab has revealed that the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) acquired equipment to spy on calls and text messages by Nigerians.

The lab recently found that the DIA and another yet-to-identified institution in Nigeria acquired a protocol suite called Signaling System 7 (SS7).

This protocol is usually developed for exchanging information and routing phone calls between different wireline telecommunications companies.

This revelation is captured in its report titled, “Running in Circles: Uncovering the Clients of Cyberespionage Firm Circles.”

The Citizen Lab, an interdisciplinary laboratory based at the Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy at the University of Toronto in Canada, is tasked with investigating digital espionage against civil society.

According to the Citizen Lab, the DIA bought the system from Circles, a surveillance firm that reportedly exploits weaknesses in the global mobile phone system to snoop on calls, texts, and the location of phones.

A snippet of the report shared by The Cable reads:

“Our scanning identified two Circles systems in Nigeria. One system may be operated by the same entity as one of the Nigerian customers of the FinFisher spyware that we detected in December 2014.”

“The other client appears to be the Nigerian Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA), as its firewall IPs are in AS37258, a block of IP addresses registered to ‘HQ Defence Intelligence Agency Asokoro, Nigeria, Abuja.’”

Even though the DIA’s public address is at the Federal Secretariat Complex, Phase II, Shehu Shagari Way, Three Arms Zone, Abuja, the IP trace shows the agency’s location in Asokoro.

The trace showed that the spy equipment has been active since June 2015, a month after President Buhari assumed office.

The report comes just as civil societies in Nigeria have continued to face a series of digital threats. Recently a human rights group identified as Front Line Defenders alleged that the government had conducted mass surveillance of citizens’ telecommunications. This claim was also corroborated by the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ). The CPJ alleged that the government was abusing multiple phone surveillance systems.

The Ministry of Defence, National Intelligence Agency and the Nigeria Communications Commission are yet to react to the Citizen report as at press time.

