For the spouses of policemen who were murdered by the hoodlums who hijacked the peaceful protest targeted at ending police brutality, it is a case of who feels it knows it. Life for them will never be the same again with the loss of their heartthrobs in very gruesome circumstances. And now armed with #TIMETOSOROSOKETOO and #TIMETOSPEAKUPTOO, officers of Nigeria Police Force are resolute about speaking up for their rights rather than die in squalor, frustration, fears and tears. TAIWO ALIMI writes on a system that is making monsters of otherwise friendly individuals.

Mrs. Feranmi Oladele could not place her feeling on the morning of October 20, 2020. It was all shrouded in apprehension, premonition and fear. Nevertheless, she warned her police husband not to report to station.

“That morning when he told me he was ready for work, I told him not to go. I was having a bad feeling due to the reports of unrest and commotion in the country,” she said.

She begged CPL (Corporal) Rotimi Oladele to stay at home with them but her husband of four years reminded her that most of the time, her fears hardly ever translate into reality. Reluctantly, she prayed for him and bid him farewell.

It later turned out that it was the last time she and their two children would see the breadwinner. CPL Oladele was gruesomely murdered by hoodlums who stormed the Iwo Road Ibadan Police Station, torched it and killed two desk officers, including CPL Oladele.

“I was told that they razed the station, and when my husband and his colleagues fled the station on motorcycle, they were stopped and dragged off. He was beaten to near death and set on fire,” she said.

Dregs of shadowy ashes and skeletal residue were the only proof Mrs Oladele had to show his children that their father would not be coming home again.

She was overtaken with grief when The Nation got to their Sango-Ibadan residence. She had been crying for many days. Her eyes were red and swollen. She was inconsolable as she held her baby tightly to her bosom. Ephraim, CPL Oladele’s look-alike three-year-old son, raced round the living room-occasionally coming around to pat her mother to stop crying, the only way a child knows. But much as she tried, the tears would not stop rolling down her cheeks. She soon gave up the idea to recall the incident that turned her life into broken pieces.

She said: “I started feeling that something was wrong when he did not call me. He usually calls at 11 am. My fears heightened when I did not hear from him by evening, so I started calling family members to check on him.

“My siblings came to my house later that day to take me out and then delivered the news to me. At first, they said his two legs were broken and later said he had been murdered.

“I insisted that I wanted to see his corpse and they took me to a spot where I saw ashes and remains. They said, ‘That is your husband.’”

The grieving young widow with two children-a toddler (three-year-old) and a baby (16-day-old) painted a picture of a loving husband and father; a kind hearted man who loved his job and was willing to sacrifice for his youthful family.

To better understand the fallen hero, the reporter looked around the modest living room. It was neat and clean. The furniture looked new and well lay out on a tiled floor.

Ephraim looked well fed and happy. It would take time for him to understand that his police father who kept food on their table day and night and showered him with gifts would no longer be there for them.

Mrs Oladele cried of shattered dream and hope. “He was my world. I am an orphan. He was my mother and father and to my children too. He promised to pay for a shop for me next year, but that is all gone. My husband died a horrific death.”

In Alakia-Ibadan, I met with father of the late Sergeant Ademola Adegoke, who was also killed by hoodlums who came in a blaze of fire to maim, kill and loot.

The first son of the five children, Pa Adegoke was in mourning and could not speak much. He uttered few words, shaking his head intermittently in the struggle to say something. “I can’t allow you come in because of Ademola’s mother. She has not taken it well and we are trying to shield her from people. It will remind her of her late son.

“Ademola is my first son. It is a tragedy and we are in sorrow.”

He described his son as a devoted family man and a good police officer. “He wanted the best for all and I don’t know that anybody could wish him such gruesome death. No amount of interview or talk will bring my son back,” said Pa Adegoke to usher the reporter out of his home.

Inspector Peter Abegunde was murdered some kilometres away on the outskirts of Ibadan- Ojoo on October 21, 2020. He was caught in another mob attack on a police station. The place was set on fire and while he was trying to escape from the inferno, he ran into the irate mob in search of blood.

The widow of inspector Abegunde, Sergeant Silifat, narrated the incident that claimed the life of the father of her children.

She said: “I went to the scene the following day and saw somebody’s burnt remains but I could not recognise the person. They said he was burnt. I could not imagine that those bits and pieces was my husband. It was later that the DPO confirmed that hoodlums killed him and burnt his body.”

Inspector Abegunde left behind four children, among them a set of twin teenage girls who said they were yet to come to terms with the death of their loving father.

“My father was a kind and easy going person,” said Taiwo. “He said he wanted to get to the top of his profession.”

The twins and their siblings are distraught. They are calling for justice to bring them closure and rest the ghost of their father. “We need justice,” added Kehinde.

The Anambra State Police Command suffered similar bereavement as the height of horror was meted out to one of the murdered officers, Inspector John Oche. The father of three was beheaded in cold blood and his head paraded on a stake.

A top officer of the Command, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed the story, saying: “I want to say that every police officer is touched by this action. For a colleague, a father and husband to be beheaded on duty is the height of callousness.”

The State Commissioner of Police, Mr John Abang, said four of its officers were killed, eleven police stations and over 20 vehicles including patrol and exhibit vehicles and an Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC), were set ablaze.

According to the CP, police officers who lost their lives during the attacks included the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Osumenyi Division, CSP Akpan Joseph; ASP Agu Michael; the station officer, PC Udegbunam Sunday Celestine and Inspector Oche, who, he corroborated, was beheaded.

In nearby Abia State, three policemen were reportedly murdered. On Monday, October 19, a policeman was killed, while the following day, Inspectors Oliver Igbani and Frank Okoye were executed in Aba.

Sadly, like in other states, all the bodies were burnt beyond recognition, sparking widespread outrage among their wives and family members.

‘It would have been better if they left corpse for us,’ said widow of the late Igbani. She explained that her husband was on duty at a bank in Aba when hoodlums attacked the bank.

“He was beaten to death. His head and legs were cut off and his body was burnt. Only a part of his body was recovered. If after killing my husband they left the body for us, it would have been better.” Okoye left behind five children: two boys and three girls.

Okoye’s aged mother has been in shock. Her chances hang in the balance and she has been given a 50-50 odds of survival.

In Lagos State, facts have also emerged of how late Inspector Ade Aderibigbe, attached to Meiran Police Division, was killed.

Another Police officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Aderibigbe was on a mission to rescue a colleague, who was said to have been shot, when he was caught in crossfire with some hoodlums. “Inspector Ade was on his way to rescue a colleague who works with the Patrol and Guide Department when he was shot. It is sad because his wife is also a police officer. Both husband and wife were serving the country diligently. Unfortunately, see how the man ended.”

“His death was tragic. He was burnt beyond recognition after he was shot. It was a gory sight,” added the officer.

His bitter and terror stricken family collected his remains and packaged it into a coffin that was buried a few days later. “He was a good man and his family could not bear not to give him a proper burial. He was good to all.”

In Ogun State, the carnage has left behind a sour Chidebere, the 22-year-old son of slain policeman Augustine Egholenwa. He was murdered by hoodlums in Atan, Sango-Ota area of the state.

Chidebere narrated the incident and the implication for the children he left behind: “Due to his work schedule, he used to come home on weekends. We lost our mother some years ago, making him the only one taking care of us. He used to send money to us. He was everything to me. His death was very painful.” Chidebere is filled with rage. He had lost his mother years back and his father had been the sole bread winner of the family until now.

The reality is that these fallen heroes were not only police officers; they were husbands, fathers, brothers and bread winners. Their deaths have thrown their families into confusion and some children into the streets, seething with rage and revenge.

The deliberate and reckless hits have been condemned in many quarters and some governors have pledged to take up the up-keep and educational responsibilities of their widows and children and overall reform of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

Beyond the massacre, however, an investigation carried out by The Nation revealed a system that is riddled with disgruntled police personnel living in fear, frustration and tears. Many police officers the reporter spoke with lamented a poor system frustrating and making a monster of them.

“If people know what we go through daily, they will know that we are no better than them. We are angry and frustrated too. From the ranks and file to the top cadre of the Police Force, we are suffering in silence and badly want a reform of the system. We are not your enemy,” a senior police officer, Delami, said, preferring anonymity.

One of the consequences of the #EndSARS protest hijacked by hoodlums and leading to killing, maiming and looting, is the willingness of many policemen to speak up about the corrupt system and the long awaited reform of the force.

We are also hungry and angry

ACP Delami has been in the organisation for more than 20 years. He has served in five states of Nigeria spanning the western and eastern regions. He said he was distraught with the system, adding that under the facade of obedience and patriotism is a mind running riot.

Delami said: “Don’t be deceived, there is no sense of fulfilment. I am alienated from the job, and that is the feeling of the average policeman.

“We lost a senior police officer and others in my command, and their death sent more jitters down my spine.

“You know when your neighbour’s house is on fire, you must learn how to put water on your own.

“In fact, I became tired of the job and lost hope in the leadership of the country.”

Some of the officers interviewed by The Nation grumbled about their earnings. “Police salary is not a living wage. We work without allowances. We have been pauperised by the system,” ACP Delami added.

Investigation carried out by The Nation indicated that members of the Nigeria Police Force are among the most poorly paid policemen in Africa. The hardest hits are the rank and file otherwise known as non-commissioned officers. They are moderately educated and are not as refined as the officers as all they need to be recruited into the Force is a school leaving certificate. The basic training they get is a six-month course at the four police colleges around the country.

Few of them go for refresher courses, like the commissioned officers who are mostly graduates or experienced recruits who have attended courses at home and abroad. They are more refined and dress smarter.

The non-commissioned ones better known as rank and file policemen are mostly found on the road, and they grow in lines on the job, which sometimes depends on favouritism and nepotism. The highest rank he or she can attain is Sergeant Major.

Police officers interviewed claimed that the much publicised 2018 Federal Government approved new salary package was not in use yet. Consequently, their salary is based on the 2011 Consolidated Police Salary Structure.

In accordance with the 2011 article, a police recruit earns a consolidated annual salary of N108,233.00 and a monthly consolidated salary of N9, 019.42. Out of this, N676.46 is deducted as pension annually, leaving a recruit with N8,342.96 monthly. He is the lowest paid.

This is way lower than the Nigeria minimum wage of N30,000, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). Meanwhile, his counterpart in the Nigerian Army tagged ‘private’ earns N49,000, according to financialwatchngr.com.

A Police Constable on Grade Level 03 earns N43,293.80 monthly and annual salary of N519, 525.60 before pension deduction.

A Sergeant Major on Grade Level 10 takes home N62,204.88 monthly while a Sergeant Major on Grade Level 06 (step 1) receives N55.144.81 per month. These figures are cut down when pension is removed.

In the commissioned officers cadre, a Cadet Inspector on Grade Level 07 (step10) receives about N87, 135.10 per month while a Cadet Inspector on Grade Level 07 (step1) is paid N73, 231.51 monthly. It is the smallest pay for officers.

The highest ranking officer in NPF is the Inspector-General of Police (IGP). He is appointed by the President and can also be dismissed by him. He earns N711, 450 every month and N8.5 million annually.

“If you look at what the other security agencies earn, you will agree with methat we are not appreciated as the only force engaging the people every day. We do more work but get the least pay,” ACP Delami noted.

Figures obtained from the Nigeria Federal Government National Salaries, Income and wages Commission, showed a great disparity between pay packets of the police, the DSS and the army.

The Director-General of the DSS earns almost twice what the IGP takes home. The monthly take-home of the DG of DSS is N1.336 million, while a General (highest ranked officer) in the Nigeria Army is paid N1.5 million monthly, the EFCC Chairman earns the same amount of money every month.

Juxtaposing Nigeria Police salary with those of their colleagues in some African countries also shows a clear difference but for some countries. In the South African Police Service (SAPS), a sergeant earns R14, 820. This is roughly N355,680 monthly. In Nigeria, a Police Sergeant on Grade 05 (step 10), the highest level a sergeant could attain, earns N55,973.84 monthly. A police captain earns R19,131 (N459, 144) in South Africa while his counterpart in Nigeria, which is Superintendent of Police, gets a month salary of N161,478.29.

In Ghana, police salary ranges from GHS1,320 (N85,880) to GHS4, 550 (295,750) which is the highest salary of police.

‘We are afraid too’

At this point, ACP Delami was raging. Underneath the smart uniform, he said, is a law enforcer burning with anger and fear.

“In short, what we just experienced is a clear indication of the level of poverty and hopelessness in the land. And it is not just these people that are hungry and frustrated; many of us are in the same shoes.

“In-fact, the killing of policemen during the crisis was needless. I could not understand why what was supposed to be a peaceful protest suddenly snowballed into killing policemen, burning police stations and looting police properties and exhibits, because we are wearing the same shoes.”

‘We are afraid of life in retirement’

If officers of the NPF are living in penury during service, they live in wretched destitution in retirement, and this brings one to the subject of police pension.

According to Nigeria Pension Commission (NPC), “an employee is expected to contribute 8% of the sum of his basic salary, housing allowance and transport allowance. The employer however is required to contribute a minimum of 10% of the same sum.”

In practice, policemen believe that pension has made life more difficult for them in retirement. Their complaints range from non-remittance and non-payment to mismanagement and inadequacy of the pensions paid to them.

Sgt. Araoye Adeola (rtd) served his country meritoriously before retiring. He represents thousands of retired officers living in hellish conditions and has taken it upon himself to fight for his colleagues’ rights during and after service. “We are always talking about human rights. I wonder if policemen are human or they have rights too. Do people or government see us as human beings? Do we have a right to feel human or enjoy human rights too? he asked, expecting some form of answer.

By the time he resumed talking, his voice was rising. “I have started a campaign to ensure that police officers withdraw from the current pension fund,” he said, noting that the scheme managed by the Police Trust Fund (PTF) under the chairmanship of IGP Suleiman Abba (rtd) has made life a hell for retired policemen.

Adeola said: “After 35-years in service, a police officer gets N2.5 million as gratuity, and their pension stands between N8,000 and N10,000 per month for 18 years. I served for 14 good years and my entitlement was put at N1 million.

“Since 2016 when l left the force, I have not received a kobo. I have been tossed here and there by the Oyo State Command. How do you want officers to put in their best when they are hungry and angry and cannot even enjoy their labour in retirement?”

“Blood also flows in our body. We are not spirits. No standing allowance, no sitting allowance, no sleeping allowance, no working allowance, yet you want us to perform magic with the peanuts you give the police.

“A CP’s salary is not up to N1 million per month, yet the responsibilities placed on his soldiers every day are more than N20 million. You want him to perform magic? We need our rights.”

Corroborating him, ACP Delami explained that the current retirement plan of the PTF has cut down policemen’s gratuities into peanuts and there is ongoing agitation to scrap it.

He said: “The military and DSS have pulled out of the scheme and Policemen want it scraped too. A situation when you get a monthly pension of N35,000 after 35 years in service is incredulous. Meanwhile, your counterpart in the military is getting N150,000 monthly.”

Adeola’s crusade seemed to be working as hundreds of policemen and women have pulled out of the retirement scheme and more are threatening to pull out. “Since it is a voluntary contribution and it is not beneficial, it is better I pull out, collect my money now and invest it anyway I want,” he said.

PTF Chairman, IGP Abba, confirming the voluntary withdrawal, said senior officers take more than N35,000 as pension.

Abba said: “At least I know of myself. I take more than that, and that goes for many senior officers too. It is calculated on retirement benefit. It has a formula that gives more to an officer who, for instance, serves for 15 years than one that serves for five years. That is how it works.”

He said although retirees may not get their money immediately due to certain factors, most are paid within a year of leaving.

Abba said: “In collaboration with the IGP Abubakar Adamu, we have presented to the Federal Government an increase in police pension whereby it will be based on 300 percent of annual gross pay so that we can generate more, and the government of President Muhammadu Buhari is working on it.

“We are positive that something good will come out of it.”

‘We have been pauperised’

Danladi (not real name) an aide to a former IGP, said policemen are unfairly treated by the system and lack the basic amenities for living and work.

He said: “There is no adequate training and retraining of men of the NPF. Our barracks are dirty and smelling and there is no adequate provision of arms and ammunition as well as riot equipment- water cannon, teargas, cane shield, respirator, bullet proof, and armoured tank. How do you expect the police of stop protesters when they cannot protect themselves?”

The Nation findings revealed that although the police authorities were to provide uniforms, shoes and other kits to policemen from the rank of Inspector downward while those in the ranks of ASP and above are to cater for themselves, in reality, Inspectors and others in lower ranks are now left to cater for their needs. It means that all cadres of policemen now buy their uniforms, shoes, and other items from their meagre salary. It is the reason why many policemen wear tattered uniform and matchless leathers.

‘We have been battered physically and psychologically’

Inspector Jibola (not real name) indicted politicians for the problems of the NPF, saying: “Policemen are puns in the hands of politicians. They are talking about state policing. The campaign is everywhere. But ask them how they treat the policemen who work with them.

“When it is convenient, they use us for their selfish political ambition, and when that is done, they forget us. They are the set of people that make officers carry their bags and treat them not better than messengers.”

He kicked against the idea of state or regional policing, insisting that a proper reform would give NPF a reason to work with dignity.

He said: “I expect a reform that will give adequate insurance cover to injured and deceased officers, a better housing scheme for retired officers, provision of modern health facilities to serve every police station, enactment of protective and stringent laws to adequately protect the police and other security men.

“Protectors must be protected and the establishment of Trust Fund to cater for the needs of the police.”

According to information, the dehumanisation of the police begins right from the police training school. Inspector Jibola, who grew from rank and file to Inspector upon obtaining his first university degree, said the hardest hits are the non-commissioned policemen who are trained in police colleges.

“Not much has changed there since I passed out. Recruits are not given any kind of human treatment. We sleep on bare floor and we are treated like animals. The only thing we learn there is how to make others suffer like they have done to us,” he said.

There are four Police Colleges in Ikeja-Lagos, Kaduna, Oji-River and Maiduguri in Borno State. Information from the Police College website requested candidates to report with bucket, broom, cutlass, cutlery, bed spread and pillow cases.

In reality, recruits are badly treated and made to pass through grave inhuman conditions which harden them.

“These are the officers you find on the roads mostly. Their self esteem has been eroded and they treat the populace no better because they are bitter inside,” ACP Delami said.

Armed with #TIMETOSOROSOKETOO, #TIMETOSPEAKUPTOO, officers of NPF are resolute about speaking up for their rights rather than die in squalor, frustration, fear and tears.