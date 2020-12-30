Following the death of Professor Femi Odekunle, a member of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Nigeria’s former Minister of Power and Steel, Dr Olu Agunloye, has recounted how the late professor of Criminology battled for his life till the last minute.

According to Dr Olu, the last minutes saw Odekunle make loud heavy rumblings as he struggled to breathe with great difficulties and excruciating pains.

Odekunle’s had battled COVID-19 for the past 12 days and his final submission to death came on Tuesday, at the Gwagwalada Isolation Centre, Abuja, which was confirmed at about 6:30 pm by Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, on the same day.

In the statement titled, “Professor Femi Odekunle: Where is he?”, Agunloye wrote, “Femi (Odekunle) passed at about 6.30 pm, Tuesday, December 29, 2020, of COVID-19 complications at the Gwagwalada Isolation Centre, FCT after a 12-day battle for life.

“When I spoke with his wife twice between 1 pm and 3 pm on Tuesday, I could hear in the background loud heavy rumblings of the man struggling to breathe with great difficulties and excruciating pains even though he wore an oxygen mask.

“As a matter of fact, Femi Odekunle’s friends rose stoutly to his support over the last 48 hours but it was just too late. Top Government functionaries amongst them led by Hon Minister Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola along with President’s Spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, SGF Boss Mustapha and two sitting Governors tore through bureaucracies and red tapes and pulled stunts but the damages to Femi’s health appeared to have gone too far for remedy.

“Really, we all tried very hard but didn’t make it. I enjoin all of us to exercise great care and caution. God bless.”

