Reports have emerged about how two siblings, Yusuf Mukhtar and Bashir Mukhtar, who are employees of CBN and GTBank respectively, allegedly conspired to steal over N70m from a bullion van and setting it ablaze to clear evidence.

It was gathered that the siblings and driver of the van burnt the vehicle with petrol at an isolated area of Bayero University Kano on November 13, 2020, at 6:47 pm.

Some sources told Daily Nigeria that the suspects moved some of the money into another car before the fire service and police came to salvage the situation.

Similarly, another source revealed that Bashir, who coordinates cash movement at the GTBank in Kano, abused his position by deliberately accepting mutilated naira notes that were marked for destruction from his brother, Yusuf, who works at the CBN Kano branch.

“After accepting the money, they will then swap them with good notes and hide in their homes.

“The plot went awry when Bashir realized that auditors will soon query the enormity of mutilated notes, trace their sources, dates of receipt, among others. So they organized the arson and make it look natural,” the source said.

Some witnesses in the University alleged that occupants of the vehicle set it ablaze and also removed some cash from the burning van and videos shared by the publication capture onlookers querying how the fire started.

The police were said to have suspected foul play after perceiving petrol on some half-burnt notes inside the armoured compartment.

When the driver of the van, a staff of Bankers Warehouse, was arrested, he admitted to the crime, naming Bashir and others as his accomplice.

Upon interrogation, Bashir admitted that his sibling allegedly supplied the mutilated notes and swapped them with good ones from GTBank.

The police searched their houses and found N40million hidden in their father’s house, with sources alleging that the act was organized after plans to deposit the mutilated notes at either CBN or GTB failed.

“Banks don’t just dump money at the CBN anyhow. It will be hard for GTBank to make such application without raising questions about the enormity of the amount.

“There are Counted Audited Clean (CAC), which is meant for circulation and the Counted Audited Dirty (CAD), which is meant for destruction. So the notes they used to fake the incident are those meant for destruction,” a banker said concerning the deposit of mutilated notes.

Sources further told Daily Nigeria that the police were allegedly trying to coverup the case because after detaining the siblings at the Criminal Investigations Department, they were released without being charged.

It was alleged that the police collected N1,500,000 to release them on bail.

While the Kano State Police Command, has confirmed the development, the bank is yet to confirm the development to the media. Sources have, however, alleged that the bank to more concerned about retrieving the cash stolen from the van.

.

Like this: Like Loading...