The Ondo State Security Network, Amotekun, has hinted at how they were attacked by herdsmen who were found grazing their cattle on the farms of residents.

The Amotekun Corps also arrested suspected cattle rustlers.

The Corps Commander, Adetunji Adeleye, told journalists on Wednesday in Akure that some farmers in Osi community, in Akure North local government area, made a distress call to the corps that herdsmen had destroyed their farms by grazing their cows on them.

“We sent our men there to assess the situation and they found out that the herds were actually on the farm and we invited the herdsmen,” he said.

“But unfortunately on getting there, they attacked our men with knives and other dangerous types of weapons.

“We were able to arrest one of the herders named Abdulkadir Mohammed.”

He said about 16 cows that destroyed the farmers’ crops at Osi community were seized, while unauthorised weapons were recovered in the process.

Mr Adeleye said two suspected cattle rustlers were arrested in a separate operation.

He also said that over 100 suspects had been arrested by men of the security agency in the state since it started operations.

Narrating how the cattle rustlers were arrested, the commander said the men were apprehended after an investigation was done following a complaint from one Fulani herdsman called Ilyasu.

He said the rustlers had escaped when Amotekun corps members stormed the place, leaving behind a Nissan Serena bus they had brought to convey the cows.

Mr Adeleye said the corps had recovered the bus with number LAGOS FJ 423 KRD.

“Alhaji Ilyasu a Fulani man came to us that some people came with a Serena Bus to steal their cattle. They came to us and we sent our men out,” he explained.

“We were able to recover the vehicle they wanted to used in stealing the cows, we also recovered the cows.

“We were able to trace some of the rustlers that ran away to somewhere in Ogun State. We have apprehended one Sudauna Gombe and one Ogunyale Sola, who was the driver of the abandoned Serena Bus

“We have handed them over to the Agro Department of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for detailed investigation.

“The cattle rustling case occured near Nirowi forest along Ore-Lagos Road before Step Down in Omotosho.

“We recovered two cows, which we have returned to the Fulani man that owns them, and we brought the vehicle to our office here because the rustlers ran away and abandoned the vehicle.

“But we were able to arrest those involved and they had confessed that they had been in the trade for some time.

The Corps Commander also said that one Lawal Abubakar along Ago Panu Forest near Owo on the way to Ose was while in possession of a gun without a license.

He said the suspect would be handed over to the police for further investigation and possible prosecution.

The Commander said the security agency had held series of meetings with the Myetti Allah leaders from Ondo, Ekiti and Osun States to educate them that Amotekun was for them all.

He appealed to the Myetti Allah leaders to caution their members to desist from destroying farmlands of residents where they are.

“I want to appeal to herders to do their business without destroying another person’s means of livelihood,” he said.

“Yes as Nigerians, they have the right to do their business anywhere but they do not have the right to destroy another person’s source of livelihood, which is farming.”