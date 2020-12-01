Abovi Ugboma, Nigerian comedian and actor better known as Bovi, has revealed that he begged for a role in the remake of the movie ‘Nneka the Pretty Serpent’, a 1994 Nollywood classic.

Bovi will play Inspector Daniel and will star alongside reality star, Beverly Osu who is a former Big Brother Africa contestant and Ndidi Obi (who played the lead character in the classic film). The movie is billed to hit cinemas as from December 18, 2020.

The anticipated sequel was directed by Tosin Igho, produced by Chris Odeh, with Ramsey Nouah and Charles Okpaleke as the co-producers.

Speaking in an Instagram video, Bovi stated how he had to beg for a role in the movie due to his deep interest in the project. He described the project as “an all-star movie” which people should look Anticipate.

“I play the role of Inspector Daniel, I’m a cop, a policeman and a serious one at that. When l heard about the remake of Nneka The Pretty Serpent, l put a call across to them (producers) that l want to be in the movie. Usually l don’t beg, but l had to that for this one. So, they gave me the script and after reading it, they asked me what role l can handle,” he said.

The forthcoming movie follows the story of Nneka, a mermaid disguised as a human, whose mission on earth is to destroy promiscuous married men.

‘Nneka The Pretty Serpent’ is the new version of Zeb Ejiro’s original blockbuster movie of the early 90s.

