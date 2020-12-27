By Davies Iheamnachor

A staff of Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Barrister Tamuno Igbikiberebima, has narrated how he dispossessed two criminals who attempted to kidnap him and handed them over to the police.

Igbikiberebima, who spoke in Port Harcourt, after the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Joseph Mukan, paraded the two suspects and four suspected members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, as part of the Command’s achievement within April and December, noted that the two suspects had attempted to kidnap him.

Igbikiberebima narrated that the two criminals accosted him, and aimed their gun to pick him to an unknown destination, adding that he took control of the situation.

He said: “On 17th December, I was in front of my gate at Rumuigbo, making a phone call when all of a sudden, I saw a black Camry car with two occupants.

ALSO READ: NNPC Staff dispossesses kidnap suspects of gun in Port Harcourt

“One was driving and the other one came down, opened the back door of the car for me to enter. I asked him who he was and why he wanted me to enter the vehicle.

“He said he does not want to waste me that I should just cooperate and enter the vehicle. I monitored him closely, as soon as he dropped the gun, I stepped aside, held the gun and we started struggling.

“I did not know that it was only one ammunition that was inside the gun. Why we were struggling, the gun was triggered and that attracted attention of my neighbours.

“When people came out they (criminals) jumped into their vehicle and ran away. I ran into my compound, brought out my hilux and gave them a chase to where we caught them.”

However, the criminals, Godspower Saturday and David Simon, said their intention for the attack was not to kidnap their victim, but to dispossess him of some cash he had on him.

Speaking, Saturday said: “We attempted to rob the man of his money, the man rushed us and collected the gun from us. He now returned and handed us over to the police.

“I committed the crime. It is David my friend that informed me that the man has money that we should go and take the money from him.

“This is the second time I am involving in this kind of act. We did not go to kidnap the man, we only wanted to rob him. He told me that the man has money and he does not know here he want to take it to that we should go and collect the money from him.

“We didn’t go to kidnap him. The gun we used for the operations, David said, was one of his friends that gave him the gun. We did not use it to kill.”

Vanguard News Nigeria