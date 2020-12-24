Nollywood actress, producer and director, Funke Akindele-Bello, is opening up on how she is able to resolve disagreements with her husband, rapper turned entertainment entrepreneur, AbdulRasheed Bello and generally an insight into the way her family works.

Funke who recently premiered ‘Omo Ghetto: The Saga’ said when she gets into a ‘fight’ with her husband who is more popularly known as JJC Skillz, she is usually the first to apologise.

The mother of twin boys revealed this much when she made an appearance in on the programme Your View which airs on TVC, while promoting the new movie.

“When we have disagreements, I apologise first. You know me; it is mouth that I have. I will say everything and just let it go and my anger span is very short but Abdul’s own is longer, so, he takes his time before he gets angry. Abdul does not get angry easily, he takes things easy.

“And Abdul knows how to communicate better; so, if I am having issues with someone I am working with, I usually go and report the person to him. I ask him, ‘what do we do now because you know that I don’t know how to talk o.’ Then he tells me to calm down and goes to talk to the person,” the ‘Jenifa Diary’ actress said.

Funke who co-produces most of her projects with her husband further spoke on their working relationship. She noted that she has the creative juice while her husband handles the technical aspect.

She said, “For Abdul and me; I am the major producer, Abdul does not produce, he does not even like it. He is a director, he is so technical. I am very creative, he is very technical and he is very good.”

Giving a scenario as she mimicked her husband’s British accent, Funke said, “As a co-director with Abdul, if I do not want something, I tell him. Like I keep nagging, where is your shot list, where is your shot list? We have to get this shot list. I say it like two days before; I tell him let us talk about the shot list but he says, ‘Yo, Yo, I am coming.’ With his accent, but he has everything in his head. So, when we get to the set, I tell him what I want us to do but he will reply saying, ‘Yo, Yo see this place is small. We have to manage it’.

“I tell him, ‘Skillz, ma so be (don’t say so); let us do it from here.’ But he will say ‘Babe, please calm down, calm down.’ Sometimes I tell him, ‘Fi ooyinbo le, leave English’.”

Akindele-Bello described her husband as very understanding and a good man. She added that she had learnt over the years to respect her partner no matter what.

“You should not command people to do things; you should communicate in a subtle way. You should not be defensive, you should not nag. So, I tell my husband things I do not like and he does so the same way,” Akindele-Bello stated.