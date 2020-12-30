By Ozolua Uhakheme

When sculptor Dotun Popoola opened his sixth solo art exhibition titled Metala at The Grandeur Hotel, Lagos, an artist’s journey in metallic breakthrough was exposed.

The exhibition, which has come to a close under the platform of new entrant, Art Pantheon is curated by Nana Sonoiki. The theme of the exhibition, according to Popoola came as answer to his search in connecting his last solo show with the next one. Taking a break for a chat shortly before the exhibition formally opened, Popoola shared his thoughts on the genesis of the Metala concept.

“After my last solo exhibition which had 15 works on display I needed to reduce the number, so 13 and seven came to mind. I settled for 13 as I suddenly realised that 13 is metala in Yoruba. And ‘la’ means to breakthrough in Yoruba.” The breakthrough aspect, he disclosed, was a reality, noting that “since I started my journey in synergetic sculpture, my entire life has been transformed.”

He observed that quite a lot of people, spiritually, saw 13 as one of the odd numbers that give bad luck. “And on the contrary, some other persons, like metaphysics, for example, believe that 13 is a lucky number.”

Given the scale of the exhibition, which has quite a number of museum quality works and challenge of space, Popoola was faced with the task of picking the right curator. He argued that “Nana is an untapped resource” in art management, which was the exact factor that attracted him among all the names recommended to him. “I curated seven shows in the United States, including my years at NGA, but I still wanted someone to curate Metala. I got quite a list of names, but I chose Nana. She is a good listener and I am proud that has delivered a standard show.”

Significantly, the synergy in rhythmic strength between pieces of welded objects and numerical expression makes Metala a rare exhibition in the genre of metal art.

“Dotun is a synergetic metal sculptor who has carved a niche for himself with his hyper-realistic monumental metal sculptures,” stated Sonoiki of Art Pantheon. Sonoiki said Metala has been made possible with the support and sponsors from The Grandeur Hotel, Seven Up, Tiger Lager Beer, The Luxury Reporter, Belvedere Vodka and George Osodi. More importantly, the exhibition will be observing the Lagos State protocols on COVID-19 as visitors may get more information from +234 909 227 7008 and [email protected]

The Metala show, Sonoiki assured, “promises to renew art lovers’ energy and projects amazing possibilities in recycling scraps or what we call useless and not useful objects, but being transformed into priceless luxury art.”

Among the works on display is a piece titled Portrait of Irinola, which takes metal sculpture in the depiction of a domestic animal to a fresh high. With his amazing creation from found objects, Popoola in the depiction of dog’s head celebrates the beauty in recycled materials as well as injects aesthetics into mechanical-like textures.

She stated that Art Pantheon is a team of professional and creative minds who believe strongly in Contemporary African Art. We specialize in exhibitions, documenting private and corporate collections and offer appraisals and valuations for insurance and market evaluations. “We are very grateful to the management for The Grandeur Hotel for their amazing support in making this show a reality.”

Popoola has equally executed several monumental sculptures and large murals both in Nigeria and United States of America, he continues to provide landmark mentoring opportunities for Professional development for local and International artists in his studio in South-West Nigeria.

Dotun’s immense contribution to the growth of art globally has been featured in over 100 publications, both locally and internationally. His artistic practice is based on a personal philosophy that art should be explored as an agent of change, and as a tool of sociocultural review, reengineering and protest against environmental decadence. His body of works have addressed the issue of waste management and conservation, infrastructural decay, and the need to repurpose, recycle, and reuse the large army of wastes that make our environment unsightly and threaten the ecosystem. His goal then and now, is aimed at creating a luxury brand from discarded materials, and giving better values to dead and abandoned scraps.

He holds a National Diploma in Painting and General Arts from Auchi Polytechnic, Auchi, Edo State, where he graduated as the best student in 2004. He had his first and second degree in Fine and applied arts with a specialization in sculpture and painting respectively in Obafemi Awolowo University Ile Ife, Osun State, Nigeria.

He trained in many art studios, and he is a certified hybrid metal sculptor; a resident artist in Lemmon South Dakota, at John Lopez studio, United States of America. Dotun won the Director General’s Award of Best Artist of the year in the maiden NYSC arts competition in 2009. He has featured in many exhibitions including the West Africa International Art Fair “ArtX Lagos” and he recently represented Nigeria at the maiden scrap art exhibition in Qatar 2019 and Global Art Festival in Gujarat India 2020.