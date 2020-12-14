Daily News

How Irefin died, by military

By
Okodili Ndidi, Abuja

THE Army last night came out with more facts on how the General Officer Commanding 6 Division, Maj.-Gen. J. O. Irefin, died.

The Army, in a statement by the Acting Director Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Sagir Musa, said the late GOC died of respiratory failure.

The statement said: “This explanation is essential to ward off mischievous and wicked insinuations from certain quarters alluding unwholesome act as responsible for the death of the respected senior officer”.

