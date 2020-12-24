Details have emerged concerning the death of Chief Enock Kolapomoye Olorunfunwa (EKO) Ajiboso who The Street Journal had reported died in the early hours of Sunday, December 20, 2020, in his hometown, Inisa, in Odo Otin Local Government Area of Osun State.

Circumstances surrounding his death were sketchy initially, however, it has been confirmed that Chief Ajiboso, who was also a former chairman of Agege Local Government, slumped while settling a rift between the town’s Muslim communities over the choice of the Chief Imam.

Confirming the development, a Chief in the community, Adetoyi Abimbola, said Ajiboso suddenly collapsed and was rushed to the hospital.

According to Abimbola, the deceased checked his blood pressure and drove himself to the meeting on Sunday, December 20.

“We did not know that such could happen to him because he checked his blood pressure and it was like 110.

“He tried to pacify the factions in the crisis and was very philosophical. He was pleading with both parties to be calm and see the outcome being peaceful. It was along the line that he slumped and was rushed to the hospital. It all happened inside the town hall. I sat next to him.

“It amused us all. He was humble and a role model for us all,” he said

Also confirming the development was the police spokesperson in Osun State, Yemisi Opalola, who said the deceased was rushed to a hospital when he collapsed while presiding over a peace meeting between the community’s Muslim groups over who will take over as the Chief Imam.

She added that he was confirmed dead on getting to the hospital.

Being a retired banker and having occupied various political offices, Ajiboso was the first man to be elected twice as Chairman of Agege Local Government. He was also the Chairman of Local Government Chairmen in Lagos State and the National Treasurer of the national body.

During the administration of Babatunde Fashola, the late chieftain served as Commissioner for Agriculture and Cooperatives where he handled various tasks in the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in Lagos.

