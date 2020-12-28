Ernest Nwokolo, Abeokuta

A 35 – year-old human trafficking kingpin, Mrs. Comfort Innocent, has revealed that she runs an illicit business that specializes in trafficking young and teenage girls from Nigeria to Italy through crisis-ridden Libya for prostitution.

Comfort who was arrested by the Police in Ogun state, said her husband who resides in Italy, is the receiver of every batch of the trafficked girls, adding that she has been in the trade for a long time.

The suspect was apprehended on December 22 in connection with the abduction and trafficking of two under-aged girls.

Her arrest followed a report by one Oluwaseun Aduratola and Sakirat Fasasi both residents of Siun town in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of the state who told the police at Owode Egba Police station that the suspect abducted their daughters – Blessing Aduratola, 15, and Hasisat Fasasi, 16.

The two mothers complained that the suspect was on the verge of trafficking their teenage daughters to Italy through Libya where they would be forced into prostitution.

The Divisional Police Officer for Owode Egba Division, Mathew Ediae, led a team of detectives to investigate the case and arrested the suspect.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this in a release, said the suspect had admitted during an interrogation of being a human trafficker and has been into the business for a long time.

Abimbola, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), stated that her husband who is based in Italy receives the girls while she stays in Nigeria recruiting young girls and send them to en route Libya.

He noted the two girls abducted were taken to Kaduna state from where they would be transported to Libya, saying however that they have been rescued from Kaduna by the police.

The Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, has directed that the suspect be transferred to Anti – Human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation.

Ajogun also appealed to parents to always be mindful of their children’s well-being especially the female ones to save them from those wolves in human skin.