Olaitan Ganiu

MANY entertainment practitioners, through their visuals and scripts, have been involved in the fight against terrorism which continues to bedevil the country.

As many more continue to join the fold, a writer who has been inspired to lend his support through writing is Sani Muhammad Surajudeen

Born and raised in the North, Sani knows how it is to live in fear of terrorists and it has served as the inspiration behind his writings.

Speaking at an event, Sani disclosed that he had been writing since childhood and would spend hours inscribing letters on any surface he could lay his hands on.

His passion would later translate into not less than three separate books. One of his works, ‘Roses in the desert’ highlights the destructive components of terrorism and the trauma that attends the experience in the hands of insurgents.

Particularly, the book centres on the two-year journey of two lovers separated by terrorism with each of them facing distinct challenges in the quest to be reunited.

For the 24-year old writer and graduate of the Federal University of Technology, Minna, writing is not just an avenue to entertain, it should also be used to reflect the shortcomings of society.

“Inasmuch as people are fascinated by stories, we writers have a duty to reflect issues that need attention in society. My book, ‘Roses in the desert’, does that and I believe I’m not just playing my part in the writing industry but also in nation-building at large,” Sani further stated.

The writer and poet also disclosed that more works should be expected from his stable, including a sequel to ‘Roses in the desert.

“When you go through ‘Roses in the desert’, you would realise that the story doesn’t end there. A sequel is on the way entitled ‘Thorns in the desert’ and it should be out by January 2021. Another separate work is ‘Before 30’. There are many more manuscripts waiting to be published and people should watch out.”

Speaking on his apparent disregard for nominations and awards, Sani expressed that his shy personality avoids the limelight.

“I am someone who shies away from the spotlight and even avoids awards altogether. I believe in doing the work than pursuing the glam. Hence you won’t see me participate in one,” the writer said.