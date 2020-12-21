Following the directives of the Nigerian Communications Commission to telecommunication firms to link all SIM cards to valid National Identification Numbers (NIN), a step-by-step procedure has also been given to Nigerians in the diaspora to register and obtain their NIN.

According to the Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Nigerians in foreign countries should visit the website of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to enable them to register for their NIN.

Mrs Dabiri-Erewa noted that the details of the agents who are accredited to register Nigerians for NIN can be found on the website.

“Nigerians abroad should visit NIMC website http://nimc.gov.ng for details of their agents accredited to register Nigerians abroad all over the world,” she tweeted.

It would be recalled that the NCC had given the companies a duration of two weeks before implementing the suspension on SIM cards whose owners fail to provide NIN, however, this deadline was on Monday extended.

The extension was contained in a statement by the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy titled, ‘Extension of Registration Period and Cancellation of USSD and Verification Fees’.

The Resolutions reached at the meeting chaired by the Honourable Minister, Isa Pantami, noted that:

“Three (3) weeks extension for subscribers with NIN from 30th December, 2020 to 19th January, 2021; and Six (6) weeks extension for subscribers without NIN from 30th December, 2020 to 9th February, 2021.”

