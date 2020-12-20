A trigger happy police sergeant attached to Elelewon Police Divisional headquarters at Obio-Akpor LGA of Rivers State has killed a staff of Onne-based Intels, Abiodun Jimoh over demand for bail money, despite police authorities saying ‘bail is free’.

Ismail Jimoh, brother to Abiodun said police officers on a patrol stopped him and his brother while they were on motorbike going back to their house on Friday 18 December 2020. He said the police officers searched them and saw nothing incriminating.

They only had on them, their ID cards and iPhone and other handsets. He said one of the police officers insisted on taking them to the Police station at Elelenwo. Ismail said he rode on the motorbike and stayed in front, while his brother was inside the Police patrol van as they headed to the station.

When they reached the station, one of the police officers asked them for bail money. Ismail said his brother pleaded with the officer that they had only N1,500 left. According to Ismail, other Police officers told the officer who shot his brother to let them go, since nothing incriminating was found on them. But the officer refused.

Ismail said as the police sergeant began to beat his brother in front of the Police station, he heard two gunshots. When he turned back, his brother was lying on the floor, in pains.

According to Ismail, he and the other Police Officers took his brother to three different hospitals, but they refused to attend to him. On their way to University of Port Harcourt Hospital,UPTH, the officers drove so recklessly that he fell out from the back of the patrol van. He was seriously injured.

He further alleged that the Police officers did not wait to check on him, they just drove off with his brother.

He noted that it was in the morning of 19 December, when he went back to the Elelewon station with the bail money, alongside his brother’s wife, that they learned the brother died. Ismail is calling on well meaning Nigerians to ensure justice is done on the matter.

Azeezat Omolara Jimoh, wife of Abiodun Jimoh wept uncontrollably, expressing shock that her husband was killed for no reason .

She called on the Rivers State Government, the Police authorities in the state and well meaning Nigerians to come to their aide.

A human rights activist, Prince Wiro, expressed worry at the prevailing trend of policemen killing innocent citizens.

Wiro called on the Commissioner of Police, Joseph Mukan, to immediately open an investigation into the incident with a view to prosecuting any of his officers found culpable.

Commissioner of Police, Joseph G. Mukan while confirming the tragic incident, condemned in the strongest terms, the killing of Abiodun Jimoh by a Police Sergeant.

In a press Statement, SP Nnamdi Omoni the spokesman of the Rivers Police Command said, “The sad incident happened at the station, where the Sergeant without justification shot the victim, Abiodun Jimoh who was immediately rushed to the hospital but later died. His remains have been deposited in the Mortuary”.

He said the incident is being investigated and the outcome will be communicated to the public.

Meanwhile the Police Sergeant who carried out the dastardly act is in custody for debriefing and psychological evaluation. His Orderly Room Trial will commence in earnest, for possible arraignment.