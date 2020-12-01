Electricity workers

Electricity consumers have expressed optimism that SCADA-DMS would improve the efficiency of Distribution Companies (DisCos) in Nigeria, while urging others to emulate Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) to acquire it.

SCADA-DMS is a state-of-the-art technology, which provides remote coverage and relay of interconnected network communication that would enable DisCos to have real-time access to monitor and control its distribution infrastructure.

The consumers, who spoke with The Guardian, noted that it was time the Nigerian electricity distribution companies (DisCos), introduced software that would enable them improve their services and give their customers less concerns.

Speaking, the Managing Director, Tech Systems Limited, Dr. Walter Olatunde, said it was a welcome development for EKEDC to adopt the technology as the path to a reliable and efficient customer satisfaction. This is EKEDC moving to the next level as the most advanced and technologically in-tune DisCo in Nigeria.

“SCADA System is a futuristic technology integrated with other distribution systems including the GIS/OMS and DERMS Solutions. The control centre located at the corporate headquarters of the EKEDC is also integrated with all safety and security systems and fully protected with a double firewall to provide data security at all times. The SCADA-DMS Centre is also equipped with modern web technology that enables the EKEDC leadership to monitor the power flow from any location across the globe,” Olatunde said.

Also, an energy lawyer and enthusiast, Muhammad Adamu argued that SCADA system is the most advanced technology in power distribution utility, noting that it was time operators used advanced technologies to solve the challenges in the sector.

According to him, “Most DisCos use analogue ways of detecting fault within their network but SCADA –DMS system is to monitor/control existing 52Nos, 33/11kV injection substations and monitor 1000Nos of distribution substations.

“Improvement in HT Network component monitoring and control, downtime as regard faults location, tracking and system restoration, easier Data Analysis, increased Revenue Generation, reduction of ATC&C losses etc. Anywhere in the world, SCADA is a technology thar enhances efficiency.”

On his part, Chairman Board of Directors of EKEDC, Charles Momoh, said the implementation of the SCADA–DMS is a further evidence of EKEDC’s commitment to the development of the power sector in Nigeria.

He identified features provided by the system to include realtime monitoring, remote fault identification and data analysis would ensure EKEDC’s operations to meet up with global standards as well as give a boost to its service excellence drive.

Speaking at the launch, Minister of Power, Sale Mamman, who represented President Muhammadu Buhari, commended EKEDC for attaining such a feat by bringing such innovative technology to life.

“EKEDC will now be able to promptly identify and resolve faults to ensure its customers continue to enjoy power supply. This is clear evidence that the present administration is committed to the improvement of power supply in the country.”

Mamman also said the Mass Metering Programme embarked upon by the Federal Government in collaboration with the DisCos will ensure the elimination of the metering gap and estimated billing challenging electricity supply to consumers.

Also, Managing Director/CEO of EKEDC, Adeoye Fadeyibi, reiterated the company’s commitment to improving its services and customer satisfaction, adding that more projects aimed at actualizing the desired stable electricity supply were underway.

On his part, General Manager, Corporate Communications of EKEDC, Godwin Idemudia, hinted that the project was funded by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) via the Nigerian Electricity Market Stabilization Facility (NEMSF), and was implemented in phases through a partnership with Tech Systems Limited, and a Canadian based company, M/S Survalent Technology, a leading technological company reputed in providing SCADA-DMS-OMS solutions.

