Sunny Nwankwo, Igbere and Sanni Onogu, Abuja

SENATE President Ahmed Lawan has said the people of the Southeast should champion being at the centre of political action in Nigeria.

“You should not shy away from being at the centre of politics in the country,” he said.

The Senate President advised that the region only needs to discuss this with other ethnic groups to pursue its political interest at the centre.

Lawan spoke on Sunday when he was conferred with the traditional title of Nwannedinamba 1 (Our Number One Brother in Diaspora) of Igbere in Bende Local Government Area of Abia State.

The title was conferred on him by the Igbere traditional rulers, led by the Chairman of Bende Traditional Rulers, HRM Eze Uwakwe Ukaegbu.

This is even as he used the 10th memorial ceremony of the father of Senate Chief Whip Orji Uzor Kalu, the late Chief Johnson Uzor Nsiegbe Kalu, to call for the nation’s unity.

Lawan said Nigeria could achieve more with unity, if the people shunned political, religious and social affiliations.

“Abia is a home of Whips. Abia is a home of unity. That is why we have all the members of the National Assembly from the state here. Abia has three out of 20 principal officers in the National Assembly,” he said.

On the traditional title conferred on him, Lawan said he now sees himself as an indigene of Igbere.

He thanked the traditional institution for finding him fit for the title.

The Senate President, who said the event was supposed to be a solemn one, added that he was happy that Kalu’s father raised children who are responsible and united.

“This is one occasion that has brought all of us here. If you look at the cream of people around, you will believe that there is unity among us.

“Regardless of our political or religious persuasions, we are attending a function that all of us believe is so important,” he said.

Kalu said though his father asked them not to throw any party in celebration of his death, they chose his memorial to show appreciation for raising them well.

The Senate Chief Whip, who thanked Lawan and others for standing behind him during his incarceration, assured them that he was committed to discharging his legislative duties for the good of his constituency and across Nigeria.

The Abia North senator also assured the nation of the passage of 2021 budget before the end of the year.

He said the budget is important to the economy, the fight against insecurity, among other challenges facing the country.

President Muhammadu Buhari, who was represented by the Minister of State for Mines, Uche Sampson Ogah; Senate Minority Leader Enyinnaya Abaribe; House of Representatives Deputy Chief Whip Nkeiruka Onyejeocha; Senator Theodore Ahameule Orji, among others, sent goodwill messages to the Kalu family.

Others at the event included Senate Deputy Chief Whip Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, Senate Deputy Minority Whip Sahabi Ya’u Laura and Chairman of Senate Services Committee, Senator Mohammed Sani Musa.