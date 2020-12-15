



Stakeholders have said that quality educational system is required to tackle the leadership issues in the country.

The Principal of Wellspring College, Mrs. Oluwayemisi Oloriade, said leadership was about having good influence on people and making them good followers. She said this at the 2020 graduation valedictory service of the school.

She noted that leadership training was necessary to bring the best out of children, as it would help them in all areas of their lives.

According to her, the development of the education sector was not the responsibility of the government alone. She called for more private and public sector partnership (PPP) in the development of the sector.







Also, a member of the school’s governing board, Mrs. Ewere Akwukwuaegbu, said the government needed to place emphasis on the country’s education system.







She argued that in developed countries, public schools set the standard, while in Nigeria the case is different, especially in terms of budgeting and how much resources are put in the educational sector.







She stressed the need for the government to improve budget allocations towards education, noting that it’s one thing to budget for the sector, and another to implement and see to it that the set objectives were achieved.







She said: “I think we need to be more purpose-driven in education as a country. The government should be able to establish a vision indicating where we are going as a nation in the next 10 years or thereabout, and then improve on our outdated curriculum.







“We keep teaching some of the things we have been teaching that are no longer relevant. The government needs to adjust the curriculum, which would help in determining the quality of students, and grandaunts that are churned out, the quality of our economy, and our leadership at the end of the day.”

