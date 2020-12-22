Our Reporter

ADVISORY board member, London Business School Africa Society, Dr Alim Abubakre, has said Nigeria has suffered dire economic consequences as a result of COVID-19 pandemic.

Abubakre, a Nigerian born lecturer at Coventry University, said there is urgent need for the Federal Government and business stakeholders to address the challenges of the country’s economic recession.

In a statement by Caroline Lucas of TEXEM UK (founded by Abubakre) in Abuja yesterday, the don noted that while the COVID-19 pandemic had caused a virulent recession in many countries globally, Nigeria’s case was a bit much direr.

“Even before COVID-19 struck, Nigeria was already suffering from the adverse consequences of collapsing oil prices.

“Hence, without effective and impactful strategic leadership, the virus could aggravate the pain of an already hard-biting recession.

“For organisations that are not dynamic, responsive and agile, the effects of the recession are likely to continue hurting their performance into the foreseeable future and threaten their existence,” Abubakre explained.

He said in finding solutions, it was imperative for leaders to determine and clarify their strategic priorities by identifying those essential activities that they must do to survive and succeed.

Abubakre also advised the government and business leaders to be fully informed about the happenings within and outside the industry by following trends and changes to identify opportunities for success.