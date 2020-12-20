Barbecue Fish | Image: Saveur

It is another Christmas season, time to tune things up a bit. Celebrate with your friends and family and put some of the pains behind, don’t forget “problem no dey finish”. While at it, you can have barbecued fish with friends and family, an outdoor hangout with those who matter.

Ingredients



1 Large Tilapia Fish



A thumb size of Ginger



4 Cloves of Garlic



7 Scotch Bonnet Peppers (Adjust accordingly)



1 Bulb of onion



2 Tomatoes



A handful of Parsley



1 Green Bell Pepper



1 Red Bell Pepper



2 Chicken Seasoning cubes



1 tablespoon of Suya Spice



1/2 cup of Vegetable oil

Method