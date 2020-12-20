Barbecue Fish | Image: Saveur
It is another Christmas season, time to tune things up a bit. Celebrate with your friends and family and put some of the pains behind, don’t forget “problem no dey finish”. While at it, you can have barbecued fish with friends and family, an outdoor hangout with those who matter.
Ingredients
1 Large Tilapia Fish
A thumb size of Ginger
4 Cloves of Garlic
7 Scotch Bonnet Peppers (Adjust accordingly)
1 Bulb of onion
2 Tomatoes
A handful of Parsley
1 Green Bell Pepper
1 Red Bell Pepper
2 Chicken Seasoning cubes
1 tablespoon of Suya Spice
1/2 cup of Vegetable oil
Method
- Descale and wash fish, make incisions in the fish for better seasoning and set aside.
- Secondly, blend the ginger, garlic, peppers, onions, tomatoes, parsley, green pepper, chicken seasoning cube, suya spice and vegetable oil till all is coarsely blended.
- With gloves or well-oiled hands, rub the marinade all over the fish and inside the slits as well and allow to sit for about an hour or 2.
- Oil your grill rack and if you are using a fish grill basket, oil that as well. Place your seasoned fish in the fish grill basket and place on the grill. You can also place directly on the grill as long as it is well oiled.
- Flip the fish multiple times in the course of grilling to ensure it cooks well which would take 30-45 minutes and pour some marinade on each side as you flip.
- Once fish is cooked, serve it hot with the blended marinade (optional), extra onions, green pepper and any other accompaniment.
