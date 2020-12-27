Honey Grilled Fish | Image: recipetineats

Everyone wants to try their hands on grilled fish this season. If you have been visiting your favourite hotel for that spicy grilled fish that keeps drawing you back, well, surprise!!!! Let’s get started, shall we?!

Ingredients



• 2 whole croaker fish (Cleaned)



• 4 tbsp, Suya spice



• ¼ cup, Vegetable oil



• 1 tbsp, Curry



• 4 tbsp, Cayenne pepper



• Salt to taste

Method



1. Pour suya spice, cayenne pepper, salt, curry and vegetable oil in a bowl and mix



2. Rub on the fish, inside and outside (I like to cut the fish slightly so that the spice can penetrate properly)



3. Grill for 30mins.

Step 2: Sauce Recipe

Ingredients



• Vegetable oil



• Pepper mix {4 Red bell Pepper, 8 Scotch bonnets, and 2 Tomatos}-You can adjust this to your taste.



• Paprika



• 1 tbsp, Curry



• 1 tbsp, Honey



• 2 tbsp, Garlic paste



• Onions



• 1 tbsp, Thyme



• 2 stock cubes



• Salt to taste

Method



1. Bring out fish from the oven



2. Pour vegetable oil over low heat, add onions



3. Increase to medium heat and add your pepper mix, garlic paste, salt, thyme, curry, ketchup, crushed stock cubes, cayenne pepper and honey



4. Once it is drying up or properly fried, rub on the fish and take back in for grilling



5. Grill for 10mins or till fish is well cooked



Enjoy!