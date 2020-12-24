The Federal Government of Nigeria in its bid to stem criminal activities has through the Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC) mandated that all Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) be linked with National Identity Number (NIN).

This is to allow governmental and other accredited agencies to be able to access anybody’s details from the national database when required.

Fresh registration?

If you have never registered for the NIN, you will need to visit any National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) office closer to you. However, make sure when visiting, you adhere to all COVID-19 prevention protocols:

Wear your face masks Sanitise your hands Maintain social distancing. Stand at least 6 feet from the person closest to you especially if on a queue

Failure by some Nigerians to adhere to this has made the NIMC shut down some of its centres.

*SHUT DOWN OF SOME ENROLMENT CENTERS* Dear esteemed applicants, The NIMC wishes to inform members of the general public that some enrolment centers were shut down today. This was due to the non-adherence to the Covid-19 pandemic prevention protocols: — NIMC (@nimc_ng) December 21, 2020

To locate the NIMC office closest to you, visit this link: https://www.nimc.gov.ng/nimc-enrolment-centres/

Dear esteemed applicants, Kindly click on the link below to locate the enrollment center nearest to you.

Thank you for your support. https://t.co/uKYKBnizIR@DrIsaPantami @aliyuaziz @nimc_ng @FMoCDENigeria @NgComCommission — NIMC (@nimc_ng) December 20, 2020

To hasten your registration process, fill the enrollment form prior to visiting any NIMC office. You can download it here: https://www.commtech.gov.ng/Doc/enrolment_form_v2.pdf

Below is how the form looks like;

Dear #NIN applicants, you can kindly download the enrolment form below.👇https://t.co/qcQqElfzOm Fill & submit the form in any of @nimc_ng‘s enrollment centers to be enrolled into the National Identity Database & be issued the National Identification Number.#DigitalNigeria — Fed Ministry of Communications & Digital Economy (@FMoCDENigeria) December 20, 2020

How to retrieve your NIN

For those who have already registered and obtained their NIN but can’t remember it, it is easy to retrieve.

Dial *346# using the phone number you registered with

To print another slip, visit a NIMC office.



Nigerians in diaspora

The registration exercise does not exclude Nigerians in the diaspora. For those willing to obtain their NIN, they are required to visit an accredited agent in their residence country.

How to link your NIN to mobile number

To link your NIN to your mobile:

Airtel: *121*1#

Glo: “Send UPDATENIN, NIN First Name and Last Name” to 109

MTN: *785#

9mobile: *200*8#

Disclaimer: All links and image provided in this article were sourced from NIMC Twitter account @nimc_ng.

