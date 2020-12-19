Released students from the Government Science Secondary school, in Kankara, in northwestern Katsina State, Nigeria leave the busses before being led into the Government House upon their release on December 18, 2020. More than 300 Nigerian schoolboys were released on Thursday after being abducted in an attack claimed by Boko Haram, officials said, although it was unclear if any more remained with their captors .Kola SULAIMON / AFP

NUT Commends Buhari, Security Agencies



The Defence Headquarters, yesterday, said abducted students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara in Katsina State were all rescued ‘on the heels of credible intelligence’ by Nigeria troops.

The reaction from the military high command also insisted that no ransom was paid for the release of the students, corroborating the position of Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State, who said the release was facilitated by the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), who engage in talks with the bandits and government.

The Coordinator of Defence Media Operations, Maj-Gen. John Enenche, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, said the operation was carried out with high degree of professionalism to ensure all the students were rescued alive.

He said: “Keeping to its promise to ensure the safe return of all abducted students, troops of Operation Hadarin Daji rescued all 344 abducted students on Thursday, December 17.

“The Military High Command commends troops of Operation Hadarin Daji, including all security agencies for their dexterity. The general public, who volunteered information are also hereby appreciated.”

MEANWHILE, the National President of Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Dr. Nasir Idris, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari, Masari and the security agencies for ensuring timely rescue and release of the 344 students.

Idris said the entire country and the education community have been anxiously awaiting the safe release and return of the students, adding: “We are delighted that they are all back unharmed to be re united with their families and we call on government to take up measures that would heal the students of the psychological trauma they might have suffered while in captivity.”

Idris urged government to henceforth provide adequate security and protection in and around all schools across the country, as well as implement hazard allowance and life insurance for teachers, saying: “These will allay fears of safety concern of students and teachers within our school system and allow for great accomplishments for the attainment of our nation’s educational goals.”

