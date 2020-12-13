By Emmanuel Oladesu

The Chairman of the National Population Commission (NCC), Prof. Adeolu Akande, has urged youths to organise themselves for the purpose of providing leadership for Nigeria, instead of agonising over the state of the nation.

He said the greatest opportunity to contribute to national development is for them to participate in politics and influence rhe leadership of the country to foster good governance.

Akande spoke as Guest Speaker at the 53rd Convention of Junior Chambers International, Ibadan chapter.

He delivered the keynote address titled: ”Nigerian Development Dilemma: The role of the youths.”

The university don explained that the youths constitute over 70 percent of Nigeria’s population and therefore constitutes a major bloc that could guarantee the devepment of Nigeria.

He said: “The country will be blessed if a substantial part of her population contributes to her development. With over 70 percent of the Nigerian population as youths, the Nigerian youth are well placed to make such contribution.”

Akande explained that the youths cknstitute the biggest labiur force the ciuntry has and the biggsst agents of change. “The youths therefore have many channels through which they can contribute to national development.

He singled out political participation as one of the greatest channels through which Nigerian youths can make their contribution to national development. “It is through the political process you can make the most impactful contribution to national development.

“You can achieve this through standing for election to provide political leadership,actively participate in the political parties to ensure they produce qualified and reliable persons as candidates, mobilise voters to vote for responsible people and also going out en masse on election days to vote for dependable people at the elctions. We also have a civic responsinility to put our governments under watch and ensure they live up to our expectation in their performance.”