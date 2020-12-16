Empower My World Foundation (EMWF), in partnership with the Rights Enforcement and Public Law Centre (REPLACE) and Echoes of Women in Africa Initiative (ECOWA), recently held a sensitisation workshop to educate traders on how to access justice on issues of Gender-Based Violence (GBV).







The event, a legal clinic supported by the Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption (RoLAC), a programme of the British Council funded by the European Union (EU), was held at Elemoro Rayol Market, Bogije, in Ibeju-Lekki area of Lagos.







According to the human rights groups, the event was in line with the 16 days of activism against GBV by the United Nations, an international campaign to challenge violence against women and girls, which runs every year from November 25 (International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women) to December 10 (Human Rights Day).







Speaking at the programme, Executive Director of EMWF, Nwanda Oluka, said the event was aimed at educating participants on access to justice for women in the informal sector and for them to speak up against GBV.







“We focus on women in the informal sector because we want to build their capacity to know about their rights and access to justice.

We are partnering to see that people who earn little in Nigeria, who may not be able to understand how to access the courts or get lawyers, can also get access to justice when their rights are abused. That is why we have the toll free number, 080 300 300 300, that they can call to report any issue concerning GBV,” she said.







Commending the workshop, the Iyaloja of the market, Mrs Elemoro Oduwule, said the programme was good as it taught her to speak out.







“Most times, we see issues of violence without knowing who to tell or report to, we just keep quiet. Now, we can speak up and take action.”

