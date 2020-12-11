



Osinachi Crooner, Humblesmith tops the year with sensational melody titled “Kosi”.

Kosi translated as ‘God’s will’, is a jolly song that speaks to Humblesmith’s gratitude to God for all his wins in the year 2020.

Produced by 5eal and mastered by Swaps, Kosi is a beautifully coined sequence of bars reflecting appreciation which is deeply rooted in the heart of the iconic hitmaker, having survived a challenging year.

This song eases itself in your head with its key guitar undertones, smooth delivery and a soft interlock of motivating lyrics, making you get groovy from the very first note.

Kosi talks about the answered prayers of the singer, encapsulating his achievements and excitement, in a manner that makes you connect to the words and mesmerize you to the sound of his voice.

If you have a reason to thank God, this is the song for you.

Kosi is out now on all digital platforms.

