Duku JOEL, Maiduguri

SEVEN local hunters including a vigilante killed by Improvised Explosive Device (IED), suspected to have been planted by some Boko Haram elements were buried on Wednesday.

The incident took place at a village called Kayamala in Konduga Local Government yesterday while on routine patrol.

Reports indicate that the leader of the vigilante identified as Bunu was among the seven victims who died in the ill-fated attack.

Konduga is less than 40km away from Maiduguri the capital of Borno State.

Eyewitnesses said the local hunters with vigilantes embarked on routine patrol when they came across the hidden mines and their vehicle exploded killing all seven occupants on board.

“None of the people in the vehicle survived. They were all killed. Some of the bodies were shredded from the impact of the bomb. We gathered the remains and buried them.”

At the prayers for the victims held at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, Governor Babagana Zulum called on the Federal government to implement the six-point recommendations he submitted as part of the solution to end the Boko Haram insurgency in the state and the northeast in general.

Represented by the Commissioner for Youth Empowerment and Sports Development Saina Buba, the governor also announced that the state had taken over the medical bills of the injured people, adding that the families of the victims have also been provided with support for their immediate needs.

The governor prayed Allah to forgive all the deceased and grant them eternal rest.