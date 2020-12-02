Daily News

Ibrahim Adam

Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Imo North senatorial by-election Emmanuel Okewulonu is confident of winning the December 5 election.

During a chat with reporters, Okewulonu said the people of Okigwe have fully accepted him with their support at rallies.

He said: “I am confident of winning the December 5 by-election. I was assured of victory before I joined the race because I consulted my God, and He gave me a positive response.

“I’ve reached out to every ward, stakeholder, community and traditional leaders in Okigwe. I am also amazed at the overwhelming support I have from the people, they have shown me love and support in my ambition, and I am convinced that I am accepted here.”

Okewulonu called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a credible poll. “INEC should ensure this election is void of electoral malpractices. The people should be allowed to decide what they want.” he added.

