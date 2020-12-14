After a viral video of a teenager being gang-raped by bandits, the father of the young lady, Kabir Ibrahim has cried out to President Buhari to take effective measures to restore peace to the North West and North East. Mr Ibrahim said he is traumatized and in pains following the dehumanizing act meted on his teenage daughter. He added that what intensified his trauma is the fact that he led his daughter to vote the Buhari government into power. In a long chat with Vanguard, Mr Ibrahim said:

“I come from Faskari, the Southernmost part of Katsina State bordering Zamfara State in the North West of Nigeria. The lady in the video is my daughter so I am personally involved in this unfolding drama. I am in a state of shock and despair especially that I encouraged her to vote this Government into power.” He added that if he held any political office, the first thing he would have done after watching the video will be to resign. He continued:

“I would have resigned my appointment upon watching the dastardly act in the video if I held any appointment at least to show my displeasure at the state of affairs. I am not calling on the President to resign but asking him to redouble his effort to restore security in Nigeria especially in the North West and North East where Insecurity has taken its toll.

“In the North East, this mayhem has been lingering for upward of 11 years while in the North West it’s been on for nearly five years. I looked forward to the end of it all at the onset of the administration because the President is a retired General with a lot of experience in warfare having fought Nigeria’s civil war and served as commander-in-chief among other things before being elected.

“I am slightly disappointed that it is not happening but hopeful still that it could happen if the following decisions are taken immediately. Reinvigorate the security management Architecture by injecting new blood into it because there is apparent fatigue right now.”

Calling on the federal government to bulldoze forests in the North West, North East and parts of North Central which have provided a cover for armed bandits and terrorists for many years, he said:

“Defoliate and sectorally bulldoze all the forests in the regions affected by banditry in the North East and North West and some parts of the North Central. Suspend all development projects and concentrate on the restoration of security forthwith. Declare a state of emergency in the severely affected regions.

