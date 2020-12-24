Former Kano State governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has said contrary to claims by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, the appointment of Muhammad Sanusi II as Emir of Kano was not done to spite former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Ganduje had said at the presentation of a book on Jonathan that Sanusi was not the best man for the throne at the time he was appointed in June 2014, saying that the deposed Emir was appointed to spite the former President.

The governor also said Sanusi was removed from office to save the system and the traditional institutions.



But Kwankwaso in a statement signed by his aide Muhammad Ali, explained that the appointment and coronation of Sanusi as Emir of Kano followed due process and was done in tandem with the Kano Emirate’s law.

The former governor added that choice of Muhammad Sunusi II was made among other contestants because he (Sanusi) enjoyed the goodwill of the people and the most knowledgeable in both Islamic and western education.

Kwankwaso claimed that “Governor Ganduje’s desperation to obtain the $1.8 billion loan and the former Emir’s criticism of the loan is what fueled the removal of Emir Sanusi II”.

“It had nothing to do with former President Jonathan. It is common knowledge that the Emir was too progressive for Gov. Ganduje’s liking and that was exactly why after his illegal removal and the dismemberment of the Kano Emirate Council, he appointed Emirs that will not question his ill-advised decisions even if they are against the interest of the state and its people,” Kwankwaso said.

“To set the records straight, the appointment and coronation of Emir of Kano is a consultative process that is guided by law and Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso as the then Governor of Kano state knows the type of people to consult when it comes to such critical issues that borders on life-long appointments like the successor of the late revered Emir Ado Bayero.

“Sen Kwankwaso was looking for a progressive emir that will succeed the late emir and certainly everyone that knows Gov. Ganduje will attest that he is not a progressive and hence that was why Sen. Kwankwaso deliberately refused to consult him on the choice of Muhammad Sunusi II as new Emir.

“Being a leader with foresight Sen. Kwankwaso is of the view that whenever an opportunity presents itself to a leader to make a decision that will be a lifelong appointment one must not make such a decision on personal sentiments because these sentiments might change and then what happens to such a decision.”