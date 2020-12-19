Victoria Nkong is a woman of many parts. She is passionate about discovering talents, managing artistes and working with known brands like KORA Musk awards, Headies and more. She is also into Charity work, running an orphanage, caring for 23 Children and still having time for her busy schedule. In this interview with YETUNDE OLADEINDE , she takes you into her world and the things that inspire and motivate her.

TELL us about the new things that you are working on at the moment?

I am working on several new projects, the most exciting one is a collaboration between myself and media mogul Olisa Adibua, more details will be revealed at the appropriate time. My company now represents a drink brand as well and this is a whole new experience for us. We also just signed one of the X Big Brother Nigeria housemates under our management, and we are currently on the Production of the HEADIES Awards.

What has been the experience managing and working with artistes?

I actually manage talents generally not just artists. It’s been a roller coaster. Of course, you know that like every business, some days are good and some days aren’t so good. The thing with Talent Management is that it takes a lot of selflessness and dedication on the part of the manager, however if the talent doesn’t play their part with the right attitude to work, all your efforts could be thrown in the bin.

It’s quite exciting to watch brands grow under your watch and strategy and it’s been very rewarding for me knowing that I’m directly impacting lives

I have had some really exciting moments and built some useful relationships as well while I’ve also had some really disappointing and heartbreaking moments.

Tell us about some of the memorable moments?

I remember when my artists Toofan had the highest nominations at the MTV MAMA Awards in Durban and we went there quite happy, eventually out of 5 nominations they didn’t win even one, I’ll never forget the pain that we felt in a hurry.

I also remember being in the studio in Paris with Harrysong and how blown away everyone in the studio was when he started performing.

What are some of the challenges?

Financing is always a big issue in Talent Promotion because the industry has taken a new turn over the years and you almost have to pay your way through every aspect.

Also a lot of the talents on this side aren’t used to structure, so it makes it quite difficult to execute plans towards set down goals.

In addition, you find that there’s no support from the Government so we are left to put everything in place by ourselves. Even though most of what we do is for the culture. The challenges abound but we just keep pushing.

What or who inspires the things you do?

I am inspired by different things. This includes my children as well as the desire to impart lives and be different

What are some of the other things that occupy your time?

There’s a lot, because Talent Management is only one aspect of what I do

So just to properly introduce myself: I am the CEO of Qtaby Events. We are into Events Production, TV production, Public Relations and Talent Management. I am on the board of trustees of Jegede Paul Foundation and I also run an orphanage home where I have been the mother to 23 children in the past 9 years amidst other children that have come and gone for adoption or been reunited with their family.

Tell us about the people you admire?

It’s a wide range of people from different spheres of life: My mother comes first, she represents strength to me and she was an exceptional mother to us against all odds. She built the foundation that prepared me for the life that I currently live. My partner at the orphanage, Mr. Jegede Abiodun Paul who despite his challenging schedule as the Chairman of Japaul Group has been steadfast in his commitment towards the children in the home and all the responsibilities that abound.

What would you consider as the turning point ?

A major turning point for me was the loss of my sister who died from a violent marriage. I think my life changed since then and the resolve to do more, be more, touch more lives and live while I’m here multiplied.

When it comes to career, I will say that my initial employment with KORA All African Music Awards also marked a turning point in my career.

Did you feel like quitting at any point?

Of course, it’s the story of every entrepreneur. I can assure you that was a phase; especially in a country like Nigeria where it seems like everything is orchestrated to make our lives difficult. Doing business in this country is twice as hard and on several occasions I quit mentally but when I remembered why I started, I bounce back and waxed stronger. Even with the orphanage, there have been very emotionally draining situations that have lead me to that point on a few occasions, one of it is the loss of a child with cerebral palsy that was in our care.

What are you looking forward to in the next few years?

Taking my brand to the next level, being able to help more creatives achieve their dreams and build their empire, I’m looking forward to a better structured creative industry and more sincere working collaborations across the industry where we support each other to grow rather than see one another as competitors. I want to see a Nigeria that works for us all where the son of a “Nobody” can become “somebody” without knowing “anybody” because he deserves it.

What advice do you have for young people who want to come into the sector?

You must be focused, maintain utmost professionalism, be true to yourself and your vision. Never get carried away by the razzmattazz in the industry. Show business is crazy but the people who finance the business aspect are not crazy. Ensure that your work and work ethics stand out always.

What is your definition of style?

Looking good without breaking a bank…lol…Generally, I love smart casual outfits, mini tunic dresses e.t.c which I could quickly switch up to look almost formal with the use of high healed shoes. My shoes, perfumes and my smile are the most important accessories.

What are the things that you won’t do in the name of fashion?

I’m particularly against nudity, I don’t subscribe to the new trend of showing off too much skin just to appear sexy, I believe in modesty so anything that looks overboard won’t work for me because I know that less is more, I won’t undergo a cosmetic surgery for any reason, I never follow trends as it’s hectic to keep up with.

Who or what do you consider as the greatest influence in your life?

My family and my Godfidence.

How would you describe Nigerian women in the entertainment sector today?

There are several Nigerian women who are doing really great stuff in the entertainment industry despite the fact that it is a male dominated industry. As a matter of fact, I dare say that the women are putting in an unprecedented touch of excellence through their work at the moment. Look at King of Boys by Kemi Adetiba? There are women who really make me proud of being a woman and there are also a few misguided ones. Gone are the days when we are limited by our sex or considered as the weaker sex, at the moment women are taking several seats in front and in some cases teaching the men how it should be done.