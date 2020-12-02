Nigeria’s former President, Olusegun Obasanjo has denied having any rift with the leader of the Oodua Peoples Congress, Gani Adams.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by his spokesman, Kehinde Akinyemi, Obasanjo said he rejected Gani’s request to visit him because he dislikes the past way of life of the OPC leader.

“I have no quarrel with Gani Adams, but for his past way of life which was not in accord with my standards and principles. I have in the past, both in government and out of government, refused to grant Gani’s request to visit me,” Obasanjo was quoted as saying.

“If at all anybody feels I have a quarrel with him or her that needs reconciliation, such reconciliation will, no doubt, take place in my residence in Abeokuta only.”

The statement shared by Channels TV reads:

“FORMER PRESIDENT OBASANJO DENIES RECONCILING WITH GANI ADAMS, DENIES RIFT WITH OPC LEADER

“A former president of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo says his attention has been drawn to some publication reporting an acclaimed reconciliation between him and Oodua Peoples Congress leader, Gani Adams at the residence of Chief Ayo Adebanjo in Lagos tod­ay.

“The former president through a press statement by his media aide, Kehinde Akinyemi says that the former president paid a personal visit to Chief Ayo Adebanjo at his residence in Lekki Phase 1 on December 2, 2020 and he met Gani Adams there.

“I have no quarrel with Gani Adams, but for his past way of life which was not in accord with my standards and principles. I have in the past, both in government and out of government, refused to grant Gani’s request to visit me.”

“If at all anybody feels I have a quarrel with him or her that needs reconciliation, such reconciliation will, no doubt, take place in my residence in Abeokuta only” he concluded

KehindeAkinyemi­

Special Assistant on ­Media

December 2, 2020­

Like this: Like Loading...