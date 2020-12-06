Nigeria’s Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, has disclosed that he was instrumental to the to refund of N78bn out of the N104bn his administration spent on the construction of federal roads in Rivers State.

It would be recalled that the Federal Government recently reimbursed the Wike-led Rivers State Government N78bn, as funds the state had earlier spent on the construction of federal roads.

Vanguard reports that Amaechi said this over the weekend in Port Harcourt while receiving decampees from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) including Chief Alabo Michael West, Obinna Chima, Dr. John Bazia and Chief Salvation Ezengwogwo, to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Explaining how he was instrumental to the refund, Amaechi noted that he was in the cabinet meeting when the issue of the refund was brought up, adding that he had every opportunity to stop it, but in the interest of the state, he pushed for the for money to be brought back to Rivers.

Amaechi said that while he served as governor in the state, he worked on all the federal roads and was billed N104bn, however, noted that the Buhari administration agreed to pay only N78bn out of the total sum.

Amaechi said:

“All the Federal roads in the state, I worked on them. The total bill was 104 billion naira which the federal government in the debate said they could pay N78 billion.

“Do not forget that I am no longer a Governor, yet I was not selfish to kill it. I could kill it in the cabinet. I could lobby my colleagues and say to them don’t allow this money to be paid and it won’t be paid.

“But I stood up in the cabinet and not only did I argue that the money be paid to state Governors, I said it was not enough, N78 billion naira was not enough for Rivers people.”

While noting that Rivers was his primary interest, Amaechi said he would keep working for the development of the state.

“Rivers interest is primary to me. After Rivers interest, the Nigeria interest is also primary to me,” Amaechi said.

Like this: Like Loading...