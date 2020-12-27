By David Adenuga, Bauchi

Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, has said that he inherited pension arrears of N27 billion from the administration of his predecessor, Mohammed Abubakar.

The governor made the disclosure when he received the Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria in Bauchi State, Rev. Joshua Maina, who led the Christian community in the state to pay him the annual Christmas homage at the Government House.

He said: “We inherited N27 billion retirement arrears from the previous administration even though we got Paris Club, we got Bailout money but we were not able to settle that. We said we would set aside N100 million every month (to settle the pension arrears) and even that was not achievable because we had to really concentrate on salaries.”

Mohammed, who lamented the prevalence of ghost workers in the state, added that this is giving him hiccups.

“This is one area that is giving me hiccups- to be able to make sure that labour has integrity, pensioners are getting their money as and when due and their retirement benefits.”

He also commended CAN and Christians in the state for their loyalty, support and love, “irrespective of the inadequacies and limitations of the leadership.”

Earlier in his speech, the CAN Chairman, Rev. Joshua Maina, commended the governor and the Deputy Governor for the active role they played in managing the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

He expressed appreciation to the governor for giving many Christians various appointive positions in his cabinet, noting that it had never happened before in the history of the state.

All efforts to get a reaction from the media aide to the former governor, Mohammed Abubakar, proved abortive, as he neither answered our reporter’s call nor replied the message sent to him.