By Emma Una

MINISTER of State for Power, Mr Goddy Agba says his appointment has specific roles assigned to him, prime being provision of electricity to urban and rural communities and not to give handouts in the form of bags of rice, cooking oil and wrappers to people.

Agba who spoke against the backdrop of demands by people asking for seasonal gifts said he is working to actualise the policy thrust of the present adminstration to facilitate electricity across states of the federation in order to create employment through increased electricity supply to artisans,small and medium scale enterprises and other creative ventures.

The Minister who made this known in a statement issued by his media aide, Mr Ofem Uket in Calabar noted that in less than two years in office the nation has recorded successes in the power sector through major interventions projects.

“Some of the states which have benefitted from electricity intervention programmes include Lagos, Oyo, Osun. Edo , Ebonyi, Benue, Kano, Kaduna, Bauchi, Niger and satellite towns within the Federal Capital Territory ,FCT,.

“Greater attention is focused in the rural areas to take advantage of the emerging alternative energy sources in Nigeria; particularly the solar mini- grid systems”.

The Minister declared that in Cross River State, there was no electricity in Bekwara Local Government for six years but the area is presently enjoying steady supply of electricity.

“In northern Cross River State, areas far away from the National Grid are being provided with the solar mini Grid electricity one of such places is the Bottom Hill of the Obudu Ranch Resorts with the intention of providing electricity to the people of Bottom Hill, Agbakoko, Belinge, and Amana”.

Agba who called on people to demand more for projects that can change their lives and not handouts said arrangements have been concluded with a Japanese Consortium, JAICA, for the electrification of the Utanga and the Ranch Resort and work will soon commence.

He concluded that “We must always bare in mind that Ministerial appointments are given National responsibilities, thus it is quite erroneous to expect a Minister to completely focus on his/ her State of origin”.