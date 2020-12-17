A jealous lover identified as Etifa Obukulubu has narrated what led him to carry out a bizarre act of setting his ex-girlfriend and a pastor ablaze.

According to Obukulubu, 40, he went mad when he saw his estranged girlfriend and a pastor in a very compromising position and this prompted him to set them ablaze.

The incident happened in October at the Igbogene area of Bayelsa State.

Obukulubu was paraded at the Bayelsa State Police Command alongside 45 other suspects who had committed several offences.

Speaking to newsmen, Obukulubu said he acted in anger after peeping through the window to see the pastor on top of his girlfriend.

The Street Journal had earlier how the cleric of the New Baptist Church and a female assistant were burnt to death by the jealous lover over cheating suspicions.

Obukulubu told newsmen:

“It was due to anger that I carried out the arson. We have been dating for four years and this year, between October 30 and 31, I realised that my girlfriend was always going to the pastor’s house each time I was not at home.”

“When I found out the affair between the pastor and my girlfriend, I became angry and all I could think of at the time was to set them ablaze. It was anger that made me set them ablaze. I caught them red-handed sleeping on the bed after I peep through the window,” he added.

