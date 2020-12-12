By Nsa Gill, Calabar

Former Senate Leader Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba SAN CON has informed the Catholic Bishop of Ogoja diocese, overseeing the Parish in Akparabong, Ikom local government in Cross River State that his wish, whenever he dies is to be buried beside his wife, late Amaka Lauretta Ndoma-Egba.

Ndoma-Egba, former Chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission, made the wish at the interment service held at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Parish in Akparabong, Ikom before the body of the late wife was interred in a mausoleum within the premises of the Church.

He eulogized his late wife as a woman who was beautiful physically and at heart. “She was devoted to service to humanity and she did not only established public infrastructure such as schools and the Catholic parish where she was buried. She developed many individuals. No one comes to our house as a none graduate and leaves without being a graduate”.

He noted that many sorrowful things have happened to him this year and people have asked God why. ” I can’t question God because He has blessed me many times in a year and he never questioned why the many blessings. I am grateful for that Amaka, though lived a short life but it was a fulfilled life.”

He thanked the Catholic Bishop for the approval given for the wife to be buried in the church premises adding that the implication is that he must be buried beside his late wife anytime he is dead.

In a sermon, the Bishop of Ogoja Diocese, Rev. Fr. Dr. Donatus Akpan, stated that many times, great people usually die young just as Jesus Christ, John the Baptist and several other great people had died.

“No one can escape death. Some would say why wouldn’t she had live longer than died”. He described late Amaka as a peaceful individual who treated people with honour and showed no disdain to people who go close to him.

He drew his exaltation and words of consolation to Ndoma-Egba, from the book of ecclesiastic 12:17 stressing that as humans no man can control death, but can only control lives.

A condolence message from the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo was read by his representative, Mary Ekpere-Eta, the Director-General, National Center for Women Development.

In a similar vein, the senator representing Cross River Central Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Senator Sandy Onor lamented this year had been a year of losses to the former Senate leader.

His words; “this year had been a terrible year for Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba. First, you lost your mother, your mother-in-law, barbarians invaded your house and you also buried your wife. Be consoled; Ndoma-Egba to take heart for God would certainly bring you happiness”.

The interment service was attended by many dignitaries including the former governor of the state, Donald Duke and the wife Onari, the deputy governor of Cross River State, Prof. Ivara Esu, and many members of the state executive council among many others.

Amaka, born 54 years ago was betrothed to Ndoma-Egba when he was a commissioner in the state.

At that time late Amaka had finished her degree and master’s degree in French and Business Administration (MBA) at the University of Calabar.

They are blessed with three children.