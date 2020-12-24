By Precious Igbonwelundu

A 23-year-old Federal College of Education (Technical) Akoka student, Dare Williams, arrested for snatching a vehicle from a hailing service driver has said he committed the crime because he was desperate to feature either Davido or Runtown.

Williams, who said he is a music artist, lured his friend, Bethel Chukwuocha, 18, to snatch a Toyota Corolla car from the driver, Clement Aniegbe, on Monday night.

Armed with a kitchen knife, the suspects who ordered a ride from Lekki to Gbagada said they threatened the driver with the weapon and sedatives to abandon the vehicle and his mobile phone.

Williams said his plan was to sell the vehicle for a million naira so he would raise the money he needed to advance his music career.

He told reporters that he resorted to robbery after going round for help but got none.

Parading the suspects, Commissioner of Police (CP) Hakeem Odumosu said: “They used knife and some substances suspected to sedatives to weaken the victim. The suspects claim to be students of the Federal College of Education, Yaba-Lagos.

“The suspected were arrested by police detectives attached to Sabo Police Station, Lagos State, on Tuesday, December 22, at Sabo while on their routine patrol. The detectives recovered the car and the knife used for the operation from them.

“The case is under investigation and will be transferred to the State CID for further investigation.”