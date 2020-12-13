Toba Adedeji, Osogbo

The market chief of Ikire in Irewole Local Government Area, Osun State, Adegboyega Agbaje has told the Panel of Inquiry investigating police brutality and extrajudicial killings that he was suspended for three months after disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) officers handcuffed him back.

He said that he was arrested alongside his wife, Mrs. Misitura Agbaje, and was paraded with handcuffs in the market where he was presiding over as a chief.

Explaining, Chief Agbaje, said, “On August 18, 2020, at about 2 PM, five police officers in mufti but was wearing SARS jacket led by one Tosin. They stormed my house and asked if one Tunde Agbaje was my son, that he was involved in a robbery. I was arrested alongside my wife and was handcuffed back. We were taken to Nigerian Police Station in Ikoyi and later to Apomu. We were taken to Osogbo in search of my son. We were handcuffed for about 10 hours before we were released.

“I was suspended as a chief because of the arrest and unwarranted scenario by the Police. It was believed in the community that I had committed a grievous offence which was why I and my wife were handcuffed back. I was reinstated after three months when they see that I am not guilty of the offence the police arrested me for. I have official letters of both the suspension and my reinstatement.”

Chief Agbaje demanded the sum of N10 million over the unlawful arrest with handcuffs which he claimed he had suffered embarrassment, emotional ridicule and untold hardship on his personality as a community leader and a chief.

The Chairman of the Panel, Justice Akin Oladimeji said the counsel for the petitioner should write a final written address and adorned the matter to January 8, 2021.