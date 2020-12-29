The Governor of Nasarawa State, Engr Abdullahi A. Sule, has disclosed that his recent visit to the United State was part of his annual vacation to see his children based there.

It would be recalled that two weeks ago, reports flooded the media that the governor handed over affairs of the state to his deputy before flying out of the country for medical checks.

Mr Sule spoke to refute claims by some quarters that he was presently on a medical trip in the US.

The governor made the clarification while appearing as a guest on Channels Television‘s Politics Today.

Sule, who was boldly accused of abandoning hospitals in his state for medical tourism in the US, stated that he normally went on annual leave in December and took the advantage to spend time with his family in Houston, Texas.

The governor, however, stated that while on his two-week-long vacation in the US, he equally took advantage of the situation to carry out routine medical checkups.

“My trip here has nothing to do with my health. I’m here on my annual vacation. Usually, I carry out my medical checkups even while I was the MD of the Dangote Group.

“There is nothing wrong with my health. I have just finished my routine medical checkups, dental check, eye check and everything went perfectly,” Sule Emphasized.

