Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has called the bluff several lawsuits seeking his reinstatement as national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Oshiomhole made his stance known today just as a meeting for APC members held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

It would be recalled that the APC National Working Committee was sacked in June at an emergency meeting of NEC held at the Presidential Villa and a Caretaker Committee led by Yobe State governor was set up by President Muhammadu Buhari.

In this regard, a former national vice-chairman, south-south of the party, Hillard Etagboeta filed a suit challenging the dissolution of the NWC which was led by Mr Oshiomhole.

Another chieftain of the party from Abia State, Kalu Kalu Agu, was also said to have filed a suit aimed for the reinstatement of Oshiomhole before the Federal High Court, Abuja.

However, Oshiomhole, in a statement he personally signed titled, “My Position Has Not Changed,” stated that he was no longer interested in returning to APC national secretariat as national chairman, adding that even if the court reinstates him, he would decline the offer.

An excerpt of the statement shared by Nigerian Tribune reads:

“In reporting the legal action taken by a member of the dissolved National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), some attributions have been made to the effect that plaintiff is an ‘ally of Oshiomhole’ or an ‘associate of Oshiomhole’.

“The court documents are clear on who is the plaintiff. For the avoidance of doubt, the 21-member NWC under my leadership largely worked cohesively and harmoniously. The only exceptions were those of the three members used by forces desperate to take control of the party. They contrived a crisis and abused the judicial process to undermine the constitution and integrity of the party.

“The majority of 18 members worked as a team and not as allies or loyalists of anybody. When the National Executive Committee (NEC) in its wisdom dissolved the NWC, I immediately announced publicly that I accepted the decision, regardless of its illegality or otherwise, as it affected my position as national chairman.

“I was the only one at the press conference where I made the announcement for personal reasons. The reason, of course, was that some of my colleagues in the dissolved NWC obviously didn’t share my position not to contest the dissolution in court. I can only accept responsibility for my own decision.

“Subsequently, I instructed my lawyers to withdraw the suits challenging my purported suspension from office by the proxies of those bent on removing me as chairman. It is, therefore, the height of mischief to insinuate, as it is being done in some quarters, that I would publicly accept the decision and later surreptitiously seek to contest it in court.

“That chapter of my political life is closed. Even if another NEC decision or a court order reverses the dissolution, with utmost humility I will decline to return as APC chairman. I am proud of the accomplishments of the NWC under my leadership and I am grateful to the principled 18 members who worked as a team committed to the cause of the party.

“Above all, I bear no grudges against anyone for the manner of my removal. Instead, I am grateful and loyal to President Muhammadu Buhari who encouraged me to contest the chairmanship of the party. I am also very much appreciative of the support of President Buhari who encouraged me to assert the authority of the party without fear or favour.

“Indeed, I would not have lasted as long as I did as national chairman but for the president’s support for me. I will continue to support his administration to succeed in serving the common good of the people of Nigeria.”

