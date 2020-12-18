The Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee and Governor of Yobe State, Mallam Mai Mala Buni has said that his vision is to build a party that no strong individual would be in control of its structures and party organs.

Buni made his stance known while speaking at the 2020 Annual Conference of the APC Press Corps held at Valencia Hotel, Abuja, on Friday.

Buni who was represented by the Secretary of his CEPC, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, noted that the crisis in APC state chapters and the national secretariat was because of lack of internal democracy when godfathers hijacked the party structures and give party ticket to their anointed candidates.

Governor Buni maintained that while the scheduled membership registration, revalidation and update were aimed at giving the party back to the people, the reconciliation efforts under his leadership were to give aggrieved chieftains a sense of belonging.

He said: “By the grace of God, the APC under the watch of the CECPC, Honourable Mai Mala Buni is more interested in seeking solutions to identified problems and we have initiated certain fundamental interventions to remedy intra-party conflicts.

“The conventional system of one strong man in politics is no longer fashionable in the APC under Honourable Mai Mala Buni.

“The APC understands that persons must be given platforms to ventilate their grievances within the party. Exhaustive internal mechanisms are being created within the party to handle grievances before it snowballs into cracks within the party.

“For instance, a few days ago, the South-South APC caucus set up a high powered Committee with H.E Chief John Odigie-Oyegun as its Chairman.”

In a goodwill message, the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, represented by his Special Adviser on Media, Ola Awoniyi, said the internal crisis within the party was nothing to worry about as it is not new in politics.

Nigerian Tribune reports that Senator Lawan appealed to party chieftains to be patient with the Buni-led caretaker team as the party will overcome current hurdles.

He said:

“The APC story is a story that is founded on fostering understanding amongst a divergent interest. It is the story of creativity and ingenuity in the management of difference. The APC story is a pacy story of brilliance in the administration of a plural system.

“Though there are challenges, they are not always insurmountable. We have come a long way and will not be distracted.”

